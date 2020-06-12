

People stand in front of a D.C. mural. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Temperatures reached the mid- and upper 80s today, which is a bit above normal for the date. The much-decreased humidity was noticeable, though, which arguably makes the warmth easier to deal with. As the sun sets, we’ll really start taking advantage of that drier air by seeing temperatures drop a good deal overnight. The weekend should be largely pleasant, as long as you don’t mind the possibility of a shower or two.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day will dissipate as the sun sets, and it’ll mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s in most spots. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): If things don’t change, this one should get a Nice Day stamp. Skies will be mostly sunny early, turning cloudier late, with low humidity. Highs will mainly be in the mid- and upper 70s, with winds from the north around 10 mph. There’s an outside shot of a shower or storm late, especially to the west. It will be somewhat cool overnight, with lows ranging from about 53 to 59. Clouds will probably increase over time, and more showers may develop late at night.

Sunday: We’ll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds, probably favoring clouds at least somewhat. Highs will try for the 70s once again, but it’s possible we get stuck in the 60s if rain is widespread and frequent enough. For now, I’d lean toward the warmer and little rain solution. Winds will be from the east and southeast around 10 mph.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high, while both tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is currently low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.