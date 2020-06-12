

A satellite and radar image shows clouds and storms pivoting northwest into the United Kingdom on Friday afternoon. (U.K. Met Office)

Parts of Europe have seen inclement weather as of late, but Friday’s forecast going into the weekend was an unusual one for the Britain. It included a chance of tornadoes.

Britain averages a little more than 30 tornadoes per year. Most are quick-hitting and weak, causing little damage. It’s not often that conditions come together to support a forecast of tornado activity, but a couple of twisters — and associated rotating supercell thunderstorms — are possible in parts of Britain on Friday and into the weekend.

Southwestern England and southern Wales will be in line for strong storms Friday afternoon and evening, with the risk shifting north into much of Wales and northwestern England on Saturday. By Sunday, a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms with wind and hail could linger in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

⚡️NEWS FLASH⚡️

Could severe #thunderstorm be heading your way? Matt Taylor has more on this⤵️ #UK pic.twitter.com/ojV88dQRVS — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 12, 2020

The instigating storm is an area of low pressure anchored off the western coast of France, over the Bay of Biscay. That’s brought a southerly flow along the system’s eastern periphery, allowing a surge of humid air and showery weather to overspread southern England and Wales.

Temperatures were on the cooler side across the U.K. on Friday, with a high of 67 degrees expected in London due to rain and low cloud cover. Heavy rains have already brought significant flooding in Corsica this week.

🌪 This weekend the atmosphere will be conducive for supercell and tornadic development... however, the risk of one actually hitting your location is very low. The UK gets around 30-50 tornados a year. Most are usually very small and cause minor damage. 🌪 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 12, 2020

But a few miles above the ground, exceptionally cold air lurks overhead. The stark contrast between the cold air aloft and relatively mild air at the surface is encouraging the air to rise and form showers and thunderstorms. The upper-level low associated with the cold air aloft is also spinning, which encourages more lifting motion for storms.

Meanwhile, a change in wind speed and direction with height, known as wind shear, will cause individual storms to rotate — setting the stage for a few supercells with isolated tornadoes or waterspouts, winds to 50 mph or greater, and hail the size of pennies or larger.

Supercells in the United Kingdom tend to be less intense than those that spin up in the United States. The chance of any tornadoes touching down in the U.K. is relatively low, but with the right ingredients coming together, isolated twisters and funnel clouds can’t be ruled out. The U.K. Met Office is highlighting the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across the country this weekend as a low-pressure area approaches from the southwest, pushing a warm, humid air mass northward ahead of it.

In December, a “freak” tornado struck Surrey, a county in southeast England, and brought 70 mph winds along a narrow strip that clipped Chertsey and Ottershaw.

Technically, the United Kingdom experiences more tornadoes per square mile than the United States as a whole, but most twisters in the U.K. do little damage. Significant tornadoes that are higher on the enhanced Fujita scale are very rare.



A wave of mid-level spin, known as “vorticity,” approaches the United Kingdom on June 12 in this model simulation. That will help enhance thunderstorm activity in the area. (WeatherBell)

A tornado outbreak on Nov. 23, 1981, produced as many as 100 tornadoes across the U.K., the vast majority of which were weak, despite a couple of F2 twisters. A subsequent investigation found that, while instability and “lift” were lacking, strong wind shear along a cold front helped spin up the twisters.

Periods of sun should build into England behind the system Monday and Tuesday, but more unsettled weather returns for the midweek.