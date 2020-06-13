

Storm clouds in the Reston, Va., area on June 10. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Hedging slightly, as I’m having trouble believing in such a beauty of a day in mid-June.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Tonight: Slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s and low 60s.

Slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

This weekend’s looking pretty good if you’re hoping to spend time outdoors. Although we have a few chances of showers, nothing of significance is likely. In fact, most spots may stay dry through the next few days. And if that’s the case, I’d imagine many will enjoy all the 70s thrown our way.

Today (Saturday): It doesn’t get too much better than this in mid-June. Skies are very sunny early, and perhaps through much of the day. We should see at least some cloud increase during the afternoon, but any shower risk seems likely to stay in the mountains to the west. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Winds from the north around 10 mph are keeping humidity very low. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase through the evening, and the chance of a quick shower becomes somewhat higher. Most spots should stay dry. Places that get rain see very little. Lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds blow from the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): There should be more clouds than today, and a couple showers could move in from the west. The vast majority of the time is dry. Highs should reach the mid-70s, but there could be a bit of a move up or down here as we get a better idea. Northeast winds blow around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, the night is rather calm. Low temperatures settle to the mid-50s and around 60. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds may try to linger into Monday as our pattern remains rather stagnant. At least we’re in a comfortable place in this stagnation! High temperatures are again headed toward the mid-70s or thereabouts. Just a slight chance of a few showers. You know the drill. Confidence: Low-Medium

By Tuesday, the upper-level low-pressure system stuck in the eastern United States wants to try to drop farther south. If that’s the case, it means more sun for us. Otherwise, it’s still a story we know well when it comes to temperatures. Highs are in the mid- and upper 70s, assuming we do end up with more sunshine. Confidence: Low

