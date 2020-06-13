

Is that a watermelon house? Yes, yes it is. (Clif Burns/Flickr)

For the first time in about a week, it didn’t feel exceptionally hot today. In fact, most locations around the region won’t break the 80-degree mark today, which is a nice reprieve from the summer-like heat of the past few days. Tomorrow’s temperatures will definitely be below 80 degrees, but that’s because there will be a lot more cloud cover to deal with.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Staying mostly sunny through sunset, which is at 8:34 p.m. Clouds will quickly build in overnight, and there may even be a stray shower or two, especially south and west of the city. Low temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 50s with winds becoming northeasterly at about 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a battle between the sun and the clouds Sunday. Clouds are likely win out in the morning hours, with some bright spots developing by the afternoon. Still, there will be more clouds than sun, which will keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy and a bit more humid tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 50s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Scotland dry: Scotland is known for being a rather wet country. But not so much in 2020. A significant lack of rainfall has left parts of it teetering on the verge of a drought. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents that water restrictions are likely coming in the next few weeks as groundwater levels and river and stream flows continue to decrease.



It's been quite dry in Scotland over the past few months, especially around Glasgow and Edinburgh. (Scottish Environment Protection Agency)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.