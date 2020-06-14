

The sun sets on the Mall early Friday evening. (Martha Wilson/Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: The same low humidity and terrific temps as yesterday, with perhaps more clouds at times.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower? Highs: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow: More of the same! Highs: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Forecast in detail

High pressure to our northeast is entrenched just enough to keep much of the wet weather well to our south across the Carolinas. That means a rather repeatable pattern with comfortable temperatures, continued lower humidity, and clouds at times the next few days. As of now we look to be mostly dry, but can’t rule out a stray shower today or tomorrow. The forecast gets a bit fuzzier by midweek.

Today (Sunday): With light winds from the northeast and east, it’s likely not the blue-sky bliss we enjoyed yesterday. But we should still see some sun, and we’ve still got the comfortable temperatures and low humidity, so overall it’s still plenty pleasant! Can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us should stay dry with partly sunny skies. Highs head for the mid-to-upper 70s, with that breeze from the northeast and east around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’re on the cloudier side with light winds. It’s what I like to call “good sleeping weather” with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): No real changes to the forecast to start the workweek. Only the chance of a light shower or sprinkle, as highs remain in the mid-to-upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, along with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Forecast confidence is on the lower side for Tuesday and Wednesday, as high pressure to our north battles low pressure to our south. For now it seems the high pressure should keep the rain mostly to our south. But can’t rule out a few showers either day, with perhaps the better chance being on Wednesday. We should again see more clouds than sun with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

