Sunday ended up much less cloudy than I anticipated, which is certainly not a bad thing. Despite an onshore wind and an approaching upper-level disturbance from the upper Midwest, sunshine and comfortable temperatures won the day.

Through tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable through sunset. Clouds should begin to build in overnight, especially south and west of the city. Temperatures will be similar to last night’s, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s and light winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies once again, with a continuation of comfortable temperatures and little humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees, with a refreshing east wind keeping dew points low. Partly cloudy and seasonable at night, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

Heavy hail damage and flooding in Calgary: Extremely strong thunderstorms rocked the Canadian province of Alberta and the city of Calgary on Saturday. Tornadoes, hail the size of tennis balls and torrential rain were all in the mix, leading to massive amounts of damage and some incredible imagery.

Never seen such a storm in my life. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/65ZiGzI8CW — Candeena Langan (@langancandeena) June 14, 2020

No, that’s not snow, but hail that fell in such volume that scenes like this were common around Calgary.

