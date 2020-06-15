

Hail ravages the siding of homes in the CornerBrook neighborhood of Calgary on Saturday. (Ben Chernesky via Twitter @Zombery360)

A vicious hailstorm pounded Calgary, Canada, on Saturday, turning a summer day into a virtual winter wonderland as chunks of ice the size of tennis balls ricocheted out of the sky. Wind-driven hailstones shattered windows and windshields, peeled the siding off homes and businesses, and coated the ground several inches thick, making it a monochromatic icy landscape.

Trees were stripped bare in some areas where heavy hail shredded vegetation. Elsewhere, reports of funnel clouds accompanied the ominous storm as it churned through the city of 1.4 million.

The same storms produced serious flooding, inundating streets and leaving numerous vehicles up to their canopies in water. The region had been under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the afternoon.

Calgary International Airport first reported thunder at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, around the same time Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city. Hail began falling at the airport at 7:02 p.m., the temperature slipping 5.4 degrees in six minutes as ice piled up and cooled the ground.



The GOES West weather satellite reveals the “overshooting top” of a potent thunderstorm that impacted Calgary on Saturday. (RAMMB/CIRA)

The hail briefly stopped at the airport at 7:09 p.m. but resumed at 7:16 p.m. During the same window, winds pivoted from southerly to almost due northerly. That’s probably indicative of the “rear flank downdraft” passing over the airport. That’s a region of a rotating thunderstorm that features a crash of precipitation and a surge of high-altitude chilly air on a thunderstorm’s backside. Visibilities dropped to a quarter mile as the hail core passed overhead.

It’s unclear just how big the hail got, but in parts of the city it was estimated to be the size of a golf ball or even a tennis ball. It appears some of the largest may have fallen in the CornerBrook neighborhood just northeast of the airport. Social media images revealed the siding of homes destroyed, with hail littering the streets after puncturing holes in windshields.



Hail stripped the siding off this home in Calgary on Saturday. (Marita Lund-Roberts)

In some areas, an abundance of small hail came down, piling up to several inches deep. The scene resembled that of a winter snowstorm, flashes of lightning reflecting off the icy white background like strobe lights in a disco. Piles formed beneath gutters and roofs where chutes of hail became concentrated.

Some residents even reported the projectile ice balls rocketing through windows and into homes.

Equally problematic was severe flooding, especially along the northern side of Calgary. Hail contributed to clogging storm drains, the frozen pebbles caught in the rapids and carried down area roadways like debris in a roaring river.



Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding in Calgary on Saturday. (Rohan Johnson via Twitter)

Deerfoot Trail — Route 2 — was flooded after nearly two inches of rain fell in one hour. Vehicles became stuck in the floodwaters, submerged beneath a rapidly rising sea of rain and hail. Some routes had already become virtually impassible, drivers hampered by mounds of hail. Others had previously suffered shattered windshields.

Funnel clouds were also seen south of the city, with reports that a tornado may have touched down southeast of the city.

A tornado was also spotted in Taber, about 100 miles southeast of Calgary.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported that more than 10,000 customers lost power for a time following Saturday’s storms.

Canada may not feature the prolific tornado outbreaks common to the Great Plains, but a sliver of traditional Tornado Alley extends north into the Canadian Prairie. Southeastern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba do occasionally get significant severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. A secondary hot spot stretches from near Toronto to Quebec.

Violent tornadoes can and occasionally do strike Canada. On June 22, 2007, Canada’s first and only recorded F5 tornado ravaged Elie, Manitoba, causing more than $40 million in damage. Elie is located 30 miles west of Winnipeg.

More recently, sculpted supercell thunderstorms swirled across Alberta on June 18 last year. While no tornadoes touched down, their picturesque structures rivaled the sights and scenes of Oklahoma and Kansas.

Here is some more footage from the Calgary hailstorm:

#abstorm absolute destruction in cornerbrook in NE Calgary, 53.5mm hail and it’s been melting for half an hour, some stones were even bigger pic.twitter.com/fCiLQ3rt5k — Ben C (@Zombery360) June 14, 2020

Damage from this evening’s storm in Calgary. This is the 2nd time this house has been hail-damaged in 4 yrs. Time to revisit the cost vs. quality equation for building materials. Brick and hardie board are more expensive up front but don’t break. pic.twitter.com/Je9q7n9MHm — Erik Backstrom (@e_backstrom) June 14, 2020

Little video of the golf-to-pingpong-to-tennis ball sized hail in my neck of the woods. I have no windshield left, nor siding on my western wall.@TD_Insurance @TiffanyGlobal #yycstorm pic.twitter.com/CLke9g9uSY — Stephen Cassley (@FirehoseYYC) June 14, 2020

Well our windows are broken... siding shredded.. plants gone 😭 in Saddle Ridge... #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Vme8pEwovf — Melanie Brown (@mjbrown_0) June 14, 2020