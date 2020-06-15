

Rock Creek Cemetery. (angela n./Flickr)

9/10: Missed these days in May, but making up for lost time. Unbelievably nice weather continues.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 75 to 80.

Partly sunny. Highs: 75 to 80. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 57 to 62.

Mostly cloudy. Lows: 57 to 62. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 73 to 78.

Forecast in detail

The weather over this past weekend seemed almost too good to be true and it continues today and even tomorrow. But, by midweek, the high-pressure zone to the north delivering these beautiful conditions will lose its grip, introducing the chance of some showers. After that, a burst of heat surges into the region for the coming weekend.

Today (Monday): High temperatures from 75 to 80 and continued low humidity (dew points in the 50s) could not be much better. Pervasive cloud cover prevents perfection, but some intervals of sunshine are still likely. Winds are light from the east and northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are cloudier than not but the evening is still delightful and refreshing as temperatures ease back toward 70. Overnight, lows settle within a few degrees of 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The weather is more or less a repeat of Saturday, Sunday and Monday — probably most similar to Monday. Highs are again in the mid- to upper 70s with a good deal of cloud cover but some patches of blue in the mix. We can’t entirely rule out a shower or sprinkle, mainly south of town. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a shower or sprinkle, mainly south of town, with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Wednesday and Thursday, a slow-moving area of low pressure to the south edges closer to the region, offering the chance of showers. The showers may be hit or miss and most numerous south, but cloud cover is dominant both days, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Cloudy both Wednesday and Thursday nights, with a chance of showers, and lows 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium

The low-pressure zone begins to decay by Friday and we should see some partial sunshine. But there’s enough residual moisture for a chance of showers. Winds start coming in from the south, pushing highs toward the mid-80s. Mostly cloudy and muggy Friday night, with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium

While we can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm either weekend day, especially during the afternoon/evening, both days should be partly sunny and hot. Highs charge up to the low 90s on Saturday and possibly the mid-90s for Sunday (Father’s Day). Overnight lows Saturday night range from the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown). Confidence: Medium

