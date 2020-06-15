

The National Weather Service's forecast for precipitation through June 20. (Pivotal Weather)

Parts of the Carolinas and the southern Mid Atlantic are expecting up to half a foot of rain to kick off the workweek as a dynamic upper-level storm system stalls over the southeastern United States. A swath of heavy downpours and potentially strong storms is expected, along with renewed flooding along rivers that are already running high after a particularly wet May.

The hardest-hit is likely to be eastern North Carolina east of Raleigh, where a few pockets of up to 9 or 10 inches are possible through Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service posted flood advisories across that area on Monday as bands of heavy rain got underway.

The system also brought with it a wedge of cool to borderline chilly air overspreading areas from the beaches to the Piedmont.

The culprit? A hefty “cutoff low” set to hover and drift aimlessly over the Southeast for days on end. The “cutoff low,” in essence a blob of high-altitude cold air pinched off from the jet stream, has detached from any significant atmospheric steering currents — leaving it to stall and bring an extended period of inclement weather.

The ‘cutoff low’ behind the heavy rains



An upper-level “cutoff” low is seen swirling over the eastern United States on June 15 in this water vapor satellite image captured by the GOES East weather satellite. (College of DuPage)

Between Monday and late Tuesday, the cutoff low will slowly wobble southeast over South Carolina before slowly pivoting northward on Wednesday and Thursday. It was visible on satellite imagery on Monday as it dived south across the eastern Lower 48.

Counterclockwise winds around the swirling system have dragged ashore a shallow layer of cooler marine air off from as far north as New England. That has kept cities from New York to Atlanta a bit cooler than normal, with a bull's eye directly beneath the cutoff low. Greensboro, N.C., was only 58 degrees at 2 p.m. Monday with a steady northeast wind.

It will not feel like mid-June today! A winter-like cold air damming event will result in cool NE flow and highs about 20 degrees below normal. The record low max temp at FAY today is 75F which has a good chance of being broken. At GSO it is 64F, close to the forecast high. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uEf3vwRmIP — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 15, 2020

Depending on whether any late-day warming occurs before midnight Monday, the city could set a daily record for a low maximum temperature. The previous record cool high? 64 degrees.

A recipe for heavy rains and flooding



A “cutoff low” with cold air aloft whirls over the southeastern United States on June 16 in this European model simulation. (WeatherBell)

Just above that slim northeasterly breeze were milder, humid flows from the southeast — pumping in the moisture-rich air that’s setting the stage for heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Rainfall rains could approach an inch per hour in the heavier torrential bands, which will lead to hefty — albeit irregular — rainfall totals.

Rainfall was more scattered in the form of sporadic thunderstorms over the lower Appalachians, but the North Carolina Coastal Plain was socked in beneath a slug of moderate rainfall on Monday afternoon. Southern Virginia got into the action, too. The rainfall will come in waves of increasing areal coverage and intensity through the midweek.

All told, eastern North Carolina and southern Virginia will get in on the precipitation jackpot, taking home a widespread 1 to 4 inches west to east. The southern Delmarva Peninsula may tap into some heavy rainfall, as well, though it looks as if the northern cutoff to the heavy rains will walk a very steep gradient — Washington may not wind up with much more than a few showers.

Farther east, areas between the North Carolina Research Triangle and the Outer Banks could see 3 to 6 inches, with an outside chance of a localized 8- to 10-inch amount.

River concerns



The National Weather Service's forecast for precipitation through June 18. Realized rainfall totals, especially in the heavier bands, could be markedly higher. (WeatherBell)

The heavy rains could bring a renewed concern for flooding along rivers still elevated in the wake of a similar cutoff low that drenched inland areas of North Carolina with as much as a foot of rain during the penultimate week of May. Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said her office is monitoring that potential closely.

“Our rivers are just starting to recover from the last event,” Hartfield said. “The way the river basins are oriented, some of the rain could fall along [the] basins and all flow into the river.”

Fortunately, this event doesn’t appear quite as bad as the previous one.

“The water levels are high, but the [Army] Corps of Engineers have done some adjustments” on controlling the flow of area rivers, Hartfield noted. “You could definitely see some creeks filling up or have issues at low water crossings. It doesn’t look like it’s quite the caliber of last time, though.”

Hartfield did indicate that a few strong thunderstorms were possible on the system’s backside, where cool air aloft contrasted against warmer air near the surface could bubble up some boomers. But that severe-weather risk Monday was relegated to areas between west-central Georgia and the extreme western tip of the Carolinas. Atlanta was included.

“It looks like there’s sort of a modest wind and hail risk on Monday,” Harftield said.

Thunderstorm risk will decrease with time, while rain chances will linger through late in the workweek.