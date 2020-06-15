

A green Dupont Circle scene. (Clif Burns/Flickr)

Most of the thicker clouds and any rain associated with a lumbering upper-level low-pressure system have stayed to our south today. Despite some wispy high clouds overhead at times, afternoon temperatures mainly headed for the mid- and upper 70s. With a weather pattern that’s pretty stopped up, we won’t be seeing too much change in the near term.

Through tonight: Partial cloudiness will persist, and skies may become mostly cloudy at times. There could be a push of showers from the south, as well, although it seems any accumulating rain stays south. It will be seasonably cool, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s in most spots. Winds will be from the northeast and east around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There won’t be a whole lot of change from today. That big upper-level low will still be parked to our south, which means we will see some clouds but also plenty of sun, with the most plentiful sun likely early in the day. A couple of showers could work into the area, particularly south of the city. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with occasional higher gusts. Highs will be rather pleasant, in the mid- and upper 70s.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high. Tree and weed pollen as well as mold spores are moderate.

Stormy Southeast: We’ve been rather fortunate to be on the northern edge of the drifting storm system to the south. While we’ve seen little or no rain in most spots and rather pleasant temperatures to go along with it, it’s been a cloudy and rainy day to the south. Some areas have seen several inches of rain and some flooding.



Rainfall over the past three days.

Remnants of the system will continue to pose an excessive-rainfall risk to parts of the Mid-Atlantic coast in coming days. That threat may include southern parts of our region by Wednesday, with rain chances perhaps continuing daily into the weekend before the system washes out and rejoins the mid-latitude westerly flow.

