

Clouds and blue sky over the Taft Bridge on Monday morning. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Another delightful daily digit as summer’s sizzle stays at a social distance.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-78.

Partly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 58-63.

Mostly cloudy. Lows: 58-63. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: 70-75.

Forecast in detail

June days without big heat and humidity are special treats, and today is a repeat of yesterday’s hot-weather hiatus with below-average high temperatures, mixed sky conditions and some cool breezes at times that are a tad stronger than yesterday’s. Some slight shower chances show up mainly on the south side of the region today and tonight before they become more scattered across the entire area tomorrow. We may see more shower coverage Thursday with thunderstorm chances by Friday and Saturday as heat and humidity build, but we should wait until the weekend before 90-degree weather returns at least.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Comfortable conditions continue with partly sunny skies and temperatures ascending only to the middle to upper 70s for highs as humidity remains low for this time of year. An isolated light shower or two are possible mainly south of the District. Winds are a bit stronger than yesterday’s, blowing from the east at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a sprinkle or light shower mainly for the southern areas again, as lows dip to the comfortably cool upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezes still range from 10 to 15 mph from the east with some higher gusts possible. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): An upper-level low from the south slowly moves our way and could increase shower coverage over the area by the afternoon, but the rain should stay light and remain south of the District as mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures continue. Highs reach only the lower to middle 70s. Still breezy with winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday continues to be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with marginally higher humidity as scattered showers continue, especially toward the southern and western parts of the area. Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue Thursday night with lows in the 60s again. Confidence: Medium

Friday brings temperatures back to more seasonable ranges with low to middle 80s for highs under partly sunny skies and moderate humidity levels. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms are possible. Friday night looks partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the muggier middle 60s to low 70s and still a chance of scattered showers or a storm. Confidence: Medium

The weekend may still feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday as the upper-level low slowly falls apart. Partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs working up to 90 or the low 90s along with less-than-pleasant moderate humidity levels. Partly cloudy and muggy Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Father’s Day on Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low to perhaps even the middle 90s, along with at least moderate humidity levels again. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.