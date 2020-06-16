

It was another day of temperatures mostly in the 70s for highs. It’s part of a lengthy streak for this time of year, and it’s set to continue. Over time we’ve been dealing with more and more clouds. That’s the case through tonight. Raindrops may finally become numerous locally through Wednesday.

Through Tonight: We’re closing in on the latest sunset of the year. Tonight’s is at 8:36, and it might be worth checking out (see below). Clouds are numerous into the night, but much of it is dry. A passing sprinkle is possible early, and some organized showers may threaten by sunrise, although most of that looks to stay south of the immediate area. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Signs at a protest site. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers could be in the area during the morning, but odds are increasingly good for rain through the day, moving in from south to north. It’s possible the heavier showers — thunderstorms intermixed — hold off until afternoon or even after dark. The slower progression is especially true in the northern parts of our region. Some of the rain could become heavy, and flooding may even arise if storms continually pass the same area.

Maximums are near 70 where it rains more, with highs perhaps happening early, then temperatures falling back a bit with rain. Places that see less rain head toward the mid-70s. Winds are from the east and northeast around 10 mph.

Sunsetwx.com thinks it would be worth looking skyward Tuesday evening!

Sky fire: Tuesday morning’s sunrise was brilliant across the region. We may see another winner Tuesday night. This is thanks to the cloud canopy surrounding that big, slow-moving low to the south of us. Keep an eye to the sky, just in case. Don’t forget to share any photos!

