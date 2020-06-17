

6/10: A mid-June day with highs only in the 70s is worth a decent score, even with plenty of clouds and an increasing chance of showers.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing chance of showers. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

A pesky area of low pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere means a daily chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today through the weekend. But with this type of system it’s difficult to predict the timing and coverage of those showers and storms. We do know that we continue to get a break from summer heat for the next couple of days before trending warmer into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): With low pressure lurking to our south, we could see a few light showers this morning, with some scattered showers and a thundershower possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and a breeze from the northeast around 10 mph keep temperatures on the cool side. We rise from the low to mid-60s this morning to highs only near 70 to the mid-70s this afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers and a thundershower remain possible this evening and overnight. The air is a bit muggy, with lows in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still the chance of a few light showers as low pressure lingers nearby. Otherwise, temperatures should climb somewhat higher, with a few glimpses of afternoon sun. It’s somewhat humid as highs head for the upper 70s to near 80, with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or two might linger along with mostly cloudy skies. Lows settle in the 60s, with a light wind from the southeast. Confidence: Medium



Sunset over the District on Tuesday. (Erik Cox Photography/Flickr)

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday both have the potential for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with highs in the 80s and moderate humidity, and Friday night and Saturday night lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Father’s Day Sunday looks like a hot and humid one, with the chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium

