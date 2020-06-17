

Water vapor satellite image showing cutoff zone of low pressure centered over northern North Carolina, spreading heavy rainfall over Southwest Virginia on Wednesday. (CIRA/NOAA)

A weather system cut off from the atmosphere’s flow has ground to a halt and relentlessly unloaded rain on North Carolina this week, up to 10 to 15 inches in some areas. The rain has triggered flooding in the Tarheel State and, over the past 48 hours, has spread into southwest Virginia, including Roanoke.

On Wednesday, flooding warnings were in effect from just north of Raleigh northwestward into Roanoke, where up to 3 to 5 inches of rain had fallen in the last 24 hours.

The heavy rain drenching Roanoke and southwest Virginia comes after a similar weather system meandered over the region for several days less than a month ago dumping to 8 to 10 inches of rain. Known as cutoff lows, these weather systems are separated from the atmosphere’s steering currents and are notorious for being difficult to predict and producing heavy rain.

The rain from the first cutoff low primed the region for additional flooding from the sequel, which was ongoing Wednesday.

“The heaviest impacts are just north of Roanoke,” said Vance Joyner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg. "We’ve had some evacuations of a mobile home neighborhood. In addition, the Carvin’s Cove dam has gone into overflow with water going two feet overtop the spillway. There are also some road closures in Roanoke and just to the east, mostly in low-lying areas that flood easily in most rain events.”

Carvin creek is out of it’s banks by Hollins University pic.twitter.com/4NS4AduODv — toby wright (@tobywright_860) June 17, 2020

Joyner said that, in general, the flooding from this cutoff low was less serious and widespread than from the event in May.

More than 30 inches of rain has fallen in Roanoke in 2020 through mid-June for only the second time on record, according to Kevin Myatt, the weather reporter for the Roanoke Times.

One of the hardest hit areas on Wednesday was North Carolina’s Nash County, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, where a high water rescue was necessary due to a stranded vehicle near the town of Spring Hope.

“Flash flooding is ongoing, with several roads in this area still impassable due to high water,” the National Weather Service in Raleigh wrote Wednesday morning. “Two to four inches of rain has already fallen in this area since 6 AM, and an additional one to two inches of rain is possible.”

A couple had to be rescued this morning in Nash County, NC, when rising flood waters swept their vehicle off the road. You can see how submerged the car was, thankfully they were safely rescued! Remember: it can only take a foot of rushing water to carry away most vehicles! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Jym4E3BFad — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 17, 2020

By Wednesday afternoon, the heaviest rainfall had lifted north into Virginia but flooding issues lingered. “We still have some residual, ongoing flooding,” said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist for the Weather Service office serving the area around Raleigh. "There are a lot of areas where creeks are overflowing the roads.”

Hartfield said a number areas, just north and east of the Raleigh-Durham area had received 5 to 9 inches of rain over the last week, 300 to 600 percent of normal.

She expressed concerned about about any more heavy rain events in the next couple of weeks due to the soaked ground. “We can’t handle any more rain right now,” she said.

In previous days, the erratic low pressure zone had delivered up to 10 to 15 inches of rain as it wandered over parts of coastal North Carolina. On Tuesday alone, up to 3 to 5 inches drenched the North Carolina Outer Banks, where flash flood warnings were issued. Over the last 5 days, up to 8 to 10 inches fell in southeast North Carolina, including 6 to 8 inches around Wilmington.

There's no doubt about it, it has been WET the last 5 days, especially for southeast NC. How much rain have you received?#ncwx #scwx #ilmwx pic.twitter.com/lfoLZs4Dck — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) June 17, 2020

In North Carolina’s interior, the cutoff low resulted in not only soaking rain but also unusually cold conditions for mid-June. High temperatures in many areas on Tuesday, including Raleigh and Greensboro, only reached the low 60s, which set records for the date.

Another day, another record broken. However, this time, at all three of our climate sites! As of 9:14pm, Raleigh, Greensboro, and Fayetteville will break record daily low maximum temperatures today! The official climate report will come out later tonight. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/83SpPBx9GF — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 17, 2020

To this point, the bulk of the rainfall has remained south of the Washington and Baltimore metro areas, but the chance of scattered showers and storms is set to increase by Wednesday and remains in the forecast through the weekend.

Centered over southern Ohio on Sunday, the cutoff low drifted over the Carolinas early this week but has since reversed course back to the north. Through the end of this week, it is predicted to weaken as it meanders toward the northern Mid-Atlantic. Not until early next week will it be picked up by the jet stream and carried off over the Atlantic.

As the low weakens, areas of organized rainfall will decrease but moist air will remain in place from the Carolinas through Pennsylvania into the weekend, meaning the potential for scattered showers and storms, most numerous in the afternoon and evening. The overall coverage of rainfall should diminish some each day through the weekend, until the system exits.