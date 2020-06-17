

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Large meandering low pressure systems, like the one the East Coast has been dealing with for days, are notoriously hard to predict. While this one has been no different, today’s increased rain chances with time have gone according to plan. It’s a bit soggy through the evening and feeling gloomy into Thursday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Showers and some storms to the southeast will continue to pivot into and through the area. By late evening or after midnight, the main corridor of showers may move through, but any areas that see repeated visits from showers and storms could see some localized flooding. Lows will dip to the mid-60s most spots. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph. Patchy fog is possible.

While a general quarter to a half inch can be expected into Thursday morning, with the most south and southwest, at least an inch or two may fall in more persistent bands.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Some fog will be around in the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and additional scattered showers or storms are a good bet during the day. Most spots shouldn’t see a lot of rain, but a few could see a relatively quick dousing. Highs will be mainly in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will blow from the southeast and east around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



Patapsco State Park earlier this week. (Daniel Hart/Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen, as well as mold spores, are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.