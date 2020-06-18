

A plane drops fire retardant along a ridge west of Mt. Lemmon Sky Center during the Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson, on Tuesday. (Rick Wiley/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Arizona’s seventh-largest wildfire on record expanded on Wednesday night, jumping from about 89,000 acres in size to 114,000 acres, or 178 square miles. The fire is just one of more than a dozen large blazes burning in the Southwest and West right now amid a hot and dry weather pattern.

As of Thursday morning, the Bush Fire northeast of Phoenix was only five percent contained, with about 2,000 people being told to evacuate in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona has been seeing a sharp spike in covid-19 cases during the past few weeks, which complicates evacuations due to the need to maintain social distancing in shelters and other considerations.

[Western states are entering an active wildfire season just as coronavirus cases spike]

The Bush Fire, located northeast of Phoenix, has rapidly grown in the Tonto National Forest since a vehicle fire started it on June 14. It’s not only the largest ongoing wildfire nationwide at this point, but marks the seventh-largest inferno in Arizona state history, and by the end of the day, could move up the list to the sixth-largest blaze.

Each of the top seven largest fires in Arizona have occurred since 2000, in keeping with a trend toward larger blazes in parts of the West, which studies have linked in large part to climate change.

This is a #timelapse video of the #BushFire from the Bush/Beeline Hwy. junction. The fire has overtaken the Four Peaks Wilderness area. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/volK2APyGM — Danny Bavaro (@dannybavaro) June 16, 2020

Gila and Maricopa county emergency management officials have ordered evacuations in the communities of Apache Lake, Sunflower, Punkin Center, and Tonto Basin.

“Danger in these areas is imminent and life threatening,” wrote personnel with the U.S. Forest Service. “Residents should evacuate immediately … If you choose to ignore this … you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you.”

State Route 88 was closed from Apache Lake to State Route 188. The town of Jake’s Corner, home to about 1,900 people, was told to be ready to evacuate.

A number of recreation areas, including Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore and several others were shut down due to the fire.

Video emerged on social media appearing to show Four Peaks, an iconic landmark visible from Phoenix about 40 miles east of the city, glowing — a number of spot fires peppering their slopes. The peaks, part of the Mazatzal range, rise to 7,600 feet.

12 News viewer Timm Chapman shared this photo of the Four Peaks glowing from the growing #BushFire. MORE: https://t.co/AX8bvnYcIH #BeOn12 pic.twitter.com/HFJox1Wwo0 — 12 News (@12News) June 18, 2020

Weather continues to favor rapid fire spread

Extreme fire behavior will likely continue in the coming days, with increasing temperatures compensating for any slackening of the winds to make firefighting conditions extremely challenging. Temperatures in the Tonto Basin, which will remain in the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday, could spike to the century mark on Sunday and into the 102 to 105 degree range next week — further drying vegetation and enabling fire spread.

Smoke pouring into the air from the Bush Fire and other blazes were causing hazy skies all the way into the Dakotas as well as Utah and Colorado.

Another serious fire, known as the Bighorn Fire, continues to ravage the landscape northeast of Tucson. Sparked by lightning, the 31,000-acre fire was 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The fire had swallowed much of the southwestern Santa Catalina Mountains, with tendrils of fire slipping down Finger Rock and Pima Canyons.

“We can see it,” said David Mueller, assistant golf pro at the La Paloma Country Club in the Catalina Foothills, in an interview.

“We had the smoke [visible] from the course and the parking lot. It’s still in the mountains, but over the weekend it got a little closer.”



A stiff wind out of the southwest pushes the Bighorn Fire into the central Santa Catalina Mountains as seen from Oro Valley, Ariz., Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

He said that business has boomed since coronavirus restrictions limited the feasibility of other recreational activities, but noted that people are now closely watching the fire.

Fortunately, the club, and populated areas in the northern Tucson suburbs, are safe for the time being.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinal County Office of Emergency did place at least one community — Oracle — under “set” status, advising them to “be ready.”

Oracle is on the northern fringe of Catalina State Park, off State Highway 77. As of Thursday morning, it appeared as though the fire had not crossed the Pima County line into Pinal County.

“[Tuesday] evening’s burnout operations that created a buffer around the Mt. Lemmon Sky Center have proven successful,” wrote the Southwest Area Incident Management Team. Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow, and areas north of Organizational Ridge Road were evacuated, while lower Mt. Lemmon remains on guard.

Some of the work done in combating the Bighorn Fire builds on groundwork laid during the 2003 Aspen Fire, which torched 84,000 acres and burned hundreds of homes in the town of Summerhaven. Fire crews were able to utilize fire lines created in 2003.

No structures have been lost there so far, with crews thus far able to prevent the fire from entering town. The community was evacuated earlier this week as the towering flames loomed.

For some residents on Mount Lemmon, Tuesday’s evacuation order marked the fourth fire they’ve been forced to flee since 2000.

Farther north, the Mangum Fire was only 3 percent contained Thursday morning, and has already consumed about 57,000 acres of national forest atop the Kaibab Plateau in northern Arizona. The North Rim of the Grand Canyon was inaccessible due to road closures, including the shutdown of Highway 67 out of Jacob Lake.

California’s fire concerns



A brush fire burns above houses near U.S. 101 in Pismo Beach, Calif., Monday, June 15, 2020. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) (David Middlecamp/AP)

While parts of the Southwest could see some slight improvement in fire weather conditions on Thursday into Friday as weaker mid-level winds translate to more tepid surface gusts, the dry conditions will still yield elevated fire weather concerns.

California has also been seeing an uptick in wildfire activity as well as weather conditions featuring strong winds and low relative humidity levels, which are conducive for such blazes. Early spring snowmelt has left vegetation dry and vulnerable to ignition.

A few pockets of elevated fire weather conditions are possible Thursday in the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Fire season will continue to be in full swing in the Desert Southwest until the region’s monsoon kicks into gear by mid-July. Until then, any thunderstorms that form could actually do more harm than good by bringing dry lightning strikes. This occurs when hot, dry air near the Earth’s surface evaporates any rain before it’s able to reach the surface.

That allows lightning to spark new fires without any counteractive deluges to douse the flames.

The same parameters that favor dry thunderstorms also encourage gusty winds to mix down to the surface, which can cause even greater headaches when it comes to fire weather concerns.

An insurgence of moisture should temper fire season over Arizona within the next four to six weeks — but in California, a state not privy to the monsoon, the real trouble is just beginning. Forecasts call for an anomalously hot summer across the Golden State, which, combined with below average rainfall, spells trouble. Fires caused nearly 150 fatalities in California in 2017 and 2018 combined.

There is increasing likelihood that a potent dome of high pressure — accompanied by long-duration hot and bone-dry weather — will becomes established over the West Coast late this month. That would accelerate drying of fuels and ripen the risk of dangerous fire growth later in the season.

Fires coincide with covid-19 spike

This year’s wildfire season is unlike any other, due to the spread of the coronavirus. Arizona has been seeing a surge in cases, including in Maricopa and Gila counties, where evacuations have been ordered for the Bush Fire.

Arizona reported 1,827 new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday, and hit another high in its rolling seven day average of cases, with 1,582. Since June 1, the rolling average has increased by 210 percent, and hospital inpatient beds in the state are at 85 percent capacity, according to a Post analysis.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Tucson issued an order to mandate the wearing of masks in public, aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, though that could also benefit people sensitive to wildfire smoke as well.