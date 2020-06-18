

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: The weather pattern is stuck. If you like clouds and showers, you’re in luck.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

Low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, generating clouds and showers, is in no hurry to depart for the next few days. On the plus side, the cloud cover holds off the heat. But Father’s Day offers toastier temperatures and a bit more in the way of sunshine as Mother Nature starts to push the low pressure system away.

Today (Thursday): Skies are mostly cloudy but some peeks of sun are possible. Showers could pop up at any time but they may end up being rather spotty and infrequent. During the afternoon, we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder. Highs climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s with moderate humidity levels (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s). Winds are on the light side from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds prevail and a stray shower is possible. Lows range through the 60s with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mainly cloudy skies hold for yet another day. Showers and storms are possible and become more likely as the afternoon progresses. Humidity remains moderate and highs are in the 80s. Winds from the south are very light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and a few thunderstorms remain likely into the evening but should become scarce after midnight. Lows are mainly mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



The National Cathedral appears ghostlike behind Georgetown University's Healy Hall as rain moves through the area Wednesday evening. (Vincent/Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday may be the longest day of the year but we may be shortchanged on sun as opportunities for showers and storms increase in the afternoon. Highs are near 80 as overnight lows remain in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

The stagnant low pressure system should finally start to drift out to sea on Sunday. Cloud cover should decrease some while more sun boosts high temperatures toward the mid-to-upper 80s. The warm up is still likely to kick off some spotty afternoon showers/thunderstorms that should die out quickly after sunset. Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to lowers 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday starts to bring back the summer heat we know and love with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly sunny skies. Expect a few afternoon showers/thundershowers to pop up yet again. Confidence: Medium

