The rain from early this morning left us with humidity and temperatures rising toward 80 degrees.

We are unlikely to see any showers or storms through tonight. But more widespread raindrops are possible Friday.

Through Tonight: Any showers or storms will tend to wane into the night, most of them south and west of the D.C. area. While most spots should see little or no rain, a heavy shower or storm could drop about a half-inch to an inch rather quickly, which could cause localized flooding. Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy, with perhaps some patchy fog. Our increasingly soupy air mass means warmer lows, with temperatures dipping to about the mid-and-upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be numerous through the day, although we may see some extended breaks, particularly midday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and into the evening. Some could be strong, and some heavy rain and localized flooding are likely as well. Highs will be right around 80 degrees or into the low 80s in most spots.



A view of Washington National Cathedral obscured by rain. (Vincent/Flickr)

Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out by rain last night and this morning.

Rain, rain … Much of the immediate area saw a notable amount of rainfall last night. This was thanks to a consistent band of showers that moved through the region.



Rainfall over the past 24 hours as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Washington picked up 0.85 inches, as observed at Reagan National Airport. Over at Dulles International, 0.51 inches was recorded. Both locations are running about an inch to 1.5 inches of rain above normal to date in June. Although it’s been a bit rainy lately, we’re only running about two inches above normal for the year in the city.

