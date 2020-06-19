

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: ‪Muggy but tolerable because clouds hold back temperatures a bit. Chances for showers and storms (even a couple flooding downpours) grow higher with time.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

Tomorrow starts summer on the calendar, but the atmosphere isn’t waiting. For now, we’ve got those summertime daily shower and storm risks. Then there’s the humidity. At least while it’s somewhat muggy — and that humid feeling does grow this weekend — it’s not July levels of stagnant steaminess. Temperatures don’t really turn “hot” until the start of the workweek.

Today (Friday): Mostly cloudy skies are likely. There’s a growing rain chance, and perhaps a quarter inch of rain possible in many spots, with some seeing an inch or more in heavier activity. That could produce patchy flooding. We should have a few dry hours in the morning and midday, but overall you may want an umbrella to stay dry during periodic showers and storms.

Muggy high temperatures top out near 80 to a few mid-80s if a few spots see bonus periods of sunshine. South breezes slowly pick up toward 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms may take some time to die down, but they will probably do so by midnight. Another tenth of an inch of rain is possible in general, although some higher amounts with downpours are possible. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): More showers and storms are possible on our summer solstice, especially during the afternoon. Numerous clouds shroud the longest day of the year, unfortunately. Mugginess goes up a half notch, with dew points around 70 degrees, making it feel increasingly uncomfortable on that end. Luckily, high temperatures don’t make much progress, nearing 80 degrees to perhaps a few mid-80s temperatures again in the sunnier spots south of town. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Everything drops a bit as the night progresses. Chances for showers and storms — the headline weather — drop, along with clouds and breezes too. Temperatures drop as well, maybe not enough. A familiar temperature range again, with mid-60s outside of the Beltway and around 70 degrees possible downtown. Confidence: Medium



Rain showers on Washington’s Taft Bridge lion. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: A bit more sun is likely. Any afternoon raindrops are more isolated in nature. This helps high temperatures aim for at least the mid-80s, perhaps a few upper 80s if sun really wins out. Mugginess continues to be noticeable. Dew points near or around 70 degrees are almost tropical. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds and breezes diminish, along with any showers and storms, during the early evening hours. It remains very muggy, with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Classic D.C. hot and steamy summer weather is here, with showers and storms possible Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures are near 90 to perhaps as hot as the mid-90s. We should have some sunny times, at least half of the day, as showers and storms try to stick to afternoon hours, more than less. Confidence: Low-Medium

