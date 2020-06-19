

We’ve had some classic Florida weather in the area today. Morning sunshine caused clouds to bubble up all over the place. Then they started spitting out rain and lightning. Since there’s not much flow aloft, the storms are meandering, raining themselves out, and redeveloping elsewhere. With the loss of heating, the storms will lose their punch going into tonight. But they’re back again, for at least one more day, tomorrow.

Through tonight: Showers and storms continue to percolate into the evening. Once near and after sunset, they are waning. Heavier showers or storms could drop an inch or two quickly. Many spots remain dry. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy into the night with an additional isolated shower possible. Some patchy fog may develop as well. Temperatures dip to a range of the mid-60s to around 70 for lows. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Saturday): The setup is similar to today. Showers and storms may go from isolated to more numerous by the midday or early afternoon. Most spots don’t see a lot of rain, but a few could see an inch or more in quick order. Temperatures head for near 80 to the low 80s in most spots, but some might reach the mid-80s. Winds are from the south around 10 mph.

Sunday: In typical style of late, Sunday is shaping up best out of the weekend days. It’s still warm and humid, as late June tends to be, but it’s comparatively better at the least. Skies are partly sunny and any showers or storms are isolated in nature. Highs are in the mid-80s.

Pollen update: Tree and grass pollen, as well as mold spores, are running low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

