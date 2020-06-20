

7/10: Not too much different than yesterday, but maybe less activity locally and weekend. Worth a slight bump in my book.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Forecast in detail

Our stuck weather pattern is about to get unstuck, or at least changed up a bit. As the low pressure system that has delivered clouds, showers and cooler than normal conditions finally departs, heat is preparing to fill the void. And since it’s June — around the peak of storm season locally — we don’t necessarily ditch the shower and storm chances for long.

Today (Saturday): Showers and storms may break out rather early in the day. Perhaps as soon as shortly after sunrise in some spots, but especially heading into midday. It could also be that the most intense activity focuses south and east of the city. While many places don’t see much, it could again be a case where a few locations pick up a quick inch or two, and even some localized flooding. Highs range from near 80 to the mid-80s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any showers and storms of the day tend to wane quickly during the evening. It’s a muggy and mild overnight. With partly cloudy skies overhead, lows range across the 60s. Some patchy fog may form in the usual spots as winds turn light. Confidence: Medium-High

A cloudy sky over the U.S. Capitol. (Geoff Livingston/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re finally ridding ourselves of the slow-moving low pressure we’ve been dealing with for what seems like forever. That means sunnier skies. In June, sunnier skies tends to also mean warmer conditions. Highs are in the mid-80s, and humidity is moderate to bordering on high. While there could be an isolated shower or storm, I wouldn’t bet on it. Winds are from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Under partly cloudy skies, lows dip to the upper 60s and low 70s most spots. There could be some patchy fog as the temperature heads toward the muggy dew point and winds are light. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Right on time, per the calendar, classic summer-in-D.C. type of conditions descend on the region Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures both days are likely above 90 in most or all of the area. It’s a partly cloudy and probably somewhat hazy time of it as well, with humidity firmly in place. Highs Monday head for the near 90 to low 90s zone. By Tuesday, it’s low to mid-90s. Both days feature the risk of isolated to scattered afternoon storms, focused on the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

