'Tis the season for slow moving thunderstorms with heavy rain. That really rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? A confluence of Atlantic Ocean moisture, warm surface temperatures and weak winds high in the atmosphere created a lot of slow moving, heavy showers and storms Saturday. The trend through the overnight period will be for those storms to weaken and dissipate. It’s warm, humid and cloudy again Sunday, with a smaller chance of showers and storms.

Through Tonight: Heavy downpours and storms should continue to become more scarce in coverage as we move into the evening. Still can’t completely rule out certain locations getting wet. Warm and very humid, with temperatures and dew points in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog may develop in the predawn hours, especially east of D.C.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Warm and muggy conditions return for Sunday. With a light onshore flow, cloud cover will be hard to shake as well. Highs should still top out in the mid 80s. With dew points still running in the upper 60s, it will feel quite humid as well. Showers and storms are possible at any point Sunday, but coverage will be much more widespread compared with Saturday. Warm, humid and cloudy Sunday night with low temperatures right around 70 degrees.

