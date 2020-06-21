

A few patches of blue sky break through the clouds over Clarendon on Thursday. (Vincent/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

7/10: Only a few isolated showers and storms around for the dads, as we start to add some heat to that humidity.

Express forecast

Today: A few isolated showers and storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s.

A few isolated showers and storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s. Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warmer, late-day storms possible. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

The system that has been plaguing the eastern United States for what seems like an eternity is finally on its way out. But in its wake we start to heat up again, and we still stay on the stormy side with plenty of humidity. Temperatures start their climb today, followed by highs near or past 90 and a daily chance for thunderstorms tomorrow through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): A foggy/drizzly start is likely with plenty of leftover moisture in the air early this morning. Partly sunny skies should emerge as temperatures climb along with uncomfortable humidity. Showers and thunderstorms should be less numerous than yesterday, but we’ll still need to watch radar and keep an eye on the sky with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Highs top out in the mid-80s with light winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An isolated shower or storm may linger into the early evening, but otherwise we’re partly cloudy as a stubborn area of upper-level low pressure finally pulls away. Winds are light and still from the south, with a few areas of fog again possible, as lows only dip to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): A warmer pattern begins to take hold on Monday as it starts to feel more like typical D.C. summer around here. We don’t quite jump into the roaster right away, but partly sunny skies and high humidity (dew points near 70 or higher) make highs near 90 feel rather sticky. And with the heat and humidity, shower and thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Strong to severe storms remain possible through early to mid-evening. Rain chances diminish after that, as we stay on the muggy side with partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the low 70s. Winds are light and out of the south. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday brings much of the same, with partly sunny skies and high humidity. Highs head back to near 90 or the low 90s, with the cold front probably helping to produce scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Showers and storms should eventually diminish overnight with continued muggy lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

There may continue to be a decent chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, although it depends on the exact position of the front by then. There’s not much to say other than that, as we make another run at 90 degrees with high humidity under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.