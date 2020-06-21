

A look at the radar this afternoon shows much less storm coverage compared with Saturday. Still, some slow-moving, heavy rainmakers have been popping up around the I-95 corridor. Those storms will quickly dissipate after the sun goes down ahead of another muggy and uncomfortable night. Monday is even more uncomfortable as the heat index closes in on 100 degrees at times, before a line of strong storms moves through in the early evening.

Through tonight: Most areas stay dry and sunny for the remainder of the daylight hours. For the District and especially points to the east, in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, isolated downpours will continue through sunset. Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight, with patchy fog developing in areas that saw some afternoon rain. Low temperatures are right around 70 degrees with similar dew point values.

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a classic hot and humid summer day. A combination of temperatures near 90 degrees and high dew points will push the heat index close to the 100-degree mark by the afternoon. A line of strong storms will move through the region in the late afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms may become severe, with small hail and gusty winds possible. Storms clear before midnight, and it’s mostly cloudy, warm and muggy again at night, with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

