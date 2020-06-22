

Sunrise in the Shenandoah on Saturday. (Tyler Reber/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A little too hot and a little too humid for my taste. Plus a few storms could be heavy later on.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 90.

Partly sunny, p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 90. Tonight: Evening storm chance, then mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Evening storm chance, then mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

The combination of hot, humid air pumping into the region from the south and a cold front closing in from the northwest is likely to trigger late-day storms the next two days. Some could be heavy. The second half of the week sees the chance of rain fall considerably as drier air filters in. Although we’ll see a brief pause in the heat and humidity Thursday and Friday, steamy conditions likely come back by the weekend.

Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1

Today (Monday): Partly sunny skies into the afternoon and humid air (dew points near 70) flow from the south, pushing temperatures to near 90. Those southerly winds are generally light, from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Late in the afternoon and into the evening, scattered showers and storms develop (60 percent chance), a few of which could be intense with damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms could linger until a couple hours after sunset but should generally decrease in coverage and intensity. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies with the outside chance of a lingering shower or storm, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Tomorrow is very similar to today, with very warm and humid conditions that help set off storms in the afternoon and into the evening (60 percent chance). A few storms could be severe. Before storms erupt, highs are close to 90 with breezes from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms, which are most numerous prior to sunset, gradually fade overnight. Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A cool front passes during the first half of Wednesday and could set off a shower or storm, especially in our eastern areas. Otherwise, skies are partly sunny and it slowly turns less humid, with highs reaching 85 to 90. Winds start to come in from the west. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday are both nice-looking summer days with lower humidity compared to the first half of the workweek. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Partly cloudy at night with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

It trends hotter and more humid over the weekend, with highs likely near or surpassing 90. Both days are dry more often than not but we can’t rule out a few late-day storms, especially by Sunday. Overnight periods are mild, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

