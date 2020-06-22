

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

4:35 p.m. — Numerous storms northwest and southeast of District

Radar shows numerous thunderstorms north and northwest of the District as well as to the southeast, which have triggered severe thunderstorm warnings (see above radar map). While some isolated damaging gusts are possible with these storms, the main hazards are heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The storms stretch along the Interstate 270 corridor, break up some over the Beltway (except for a smaller storm dashing through Bethesda), and then pick back up in Charles and St. Mary’s counties, and are moving northeast around 30 mph.

Additional storms are flaring up well southwest of Washington, which could target the Beltway after 6 p.m. if they hold together. While the most intense activity is likely for the next hour or two, storms remain possible through sunset or a little after.

Detailed forecast from 4:30 p.m.

Highs in the mid-80s to near 90 this afternoon helped push heat index values into the mid-90s in many spots. As has often been the case recently, the heat and humidity have teamed up to fuel showers and storms flaring up across the area. They’re with us through the evening, and we’ll probably do this again tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Showers and storms remain scattered to numerous as we move through the evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are common in storms that flare up, while damaging gusts and small hail could occur in a few locations. The storms tend to end from west to east by 9 to 11 p.m. or so. After that, a lighter shower is possible late. Skies are partly cloudy. Lows range between about 69 and 74. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s partly sunny and humid once again. Clouds percolate through the day, and some showers or storms are likely by mid- to late afternoon. Highs are within a few degrees of 90. Winds are from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



Enjoying lunch at the Belle Haven Marina in Virginia. (angela n./Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Grass and weed pollen are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.