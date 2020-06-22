

Plume of dust stretching from Africa to Hispaniola on June 22, 2020. (NOAA)

A nearly 4,000-mile-long plume of thick dust from the Sahara Desert has arrived in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico, inland from Texas to the lower Mississippi River Valley, before reaching Washington early next week.

The plume is part of a phenomena that develops every year off the coast of Africa, known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), but the current one is unusually intense and is setting records, scientists say.

On satellite imagery, the dust, which was originally kicked up by clusters of thunderstorms, or tropical waves, over the Sahel, to the south of the Sahara Desert, resembles a long appendage extending from the western edge of northern Africa, clear across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The dust is divided up into batches connected together by thinner wisps, with the first significant area of dust concentrations moving across Puerto Rico on Monday.

The leading edge of the approaching Saharan dust cloud had made it to Antigua, the Lesser Antilles, and Hispaniola, where its arrival was heralded by a milky translucent veil being draped overhead.

Where the dust is now

In Antigua in the Lesser Antilles as well as Puerto Rico, the ground effects of the plume are plainly evident: The sky appears milky white, with limited visibility at ground level.

Visibilities dropped to three miles at the St. Croix airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands and five miles in San Juan in response to dust caught up closer to the surface. That’s unusual, since dust associated with SAL plumes typically reside higher in the atmosphere, where it doesn’t interfere with surface visibility as much.



Thick Sahara dust moving across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti on June 22, 2020. (NASA)

“You usually have 10 miles plus [of visibility] unless we’re under a heavy rain, so this tells you how significant this Saharan dust episode is,” said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Juan. “The sky is actually a white appearance. It’s milky.”

“We have many models that indicate the highest dust concentration is from around 5,000 feet all the way down to the surface. It’s pretty extreme,” Lojero said. He said weather models were overestimating high temperatures, unable to resolve the thickness of dust, which is acting to reflect incoming solar radiation and cool the surface.

While it’s common for dust to be blown from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa and reach the Lesser Antilles and Gulf Coast, where it can result in captivating sunsets, it’s less common for such events to dramatically lower visibility and lead to air quality problems.

The SAL is a very dry, dusty air mass that forms over the Sahara Desert from the late spring into the early fall, and moves in pulses out into the tropical North Atlantic every few days. Hurricane forecasters closely track these outbreaks, because such air masses can prevent incipient storms from forming and choke existing storms, starving them of moisture, until they meet an early demise.

8 am: Preliminary measurements from #SaharanDust in #PuertoRico are between 350-380 ug/m3 (PM10) and AQI estimated 173-237: VERY UNHEALTHY 🔴. According to Dr. Olga Mayol, @UPR_Oficial this is a historic event in PR, unseen in 50-60 years. Image from #Villalba 📷 Osvaldo Burgos. pic.twitter.com/oVAyOOViCa — Ada Monzón (@adamonzon) June 22, 2020

Typically, the SAL is about 2 miles thick, and begins at a height of about 5,000 feet above the ground. The SAL is not a calm place to be, with strong winds associated with the African Easterly Jet blowing the dust westward.

According to Jason Dunion, a hurricane researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory in Miami, strong winds blowing out from the thunderstorms over the Sahel initially kicked up dust to an altitude of around 20,000 feet above the desert before it slipped westward, out to sea on June 14.

Studies have found that microbial life can hitch a ride on the SAL and land on the shores of Florida and waters of the Gulf of Mexico after a turbulent journey above the sea. In fact, research even suggests that harmful algal blooms may follow such events due to the dust’s deposition of iron into the sea.

Where the dust is going



Computer model animation showing the projected path of the Sahara Desert dust. (Weatherbell.com)

By late Monday, impressive concentrations of dust will be present over the Greater Antilles, the Dominican Republic, and probably western Cuba. A wave of it may pass over the Caribbean and the Yucatán Peninsula on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the initial push of dust will push northwestward, spilling over into the western Gulf from eastern Mexico along the Texas coast and perhaps into coastal Louisiana.

Computer models indicate the area of dust may consolidate and affect areas from East Texas into Louisiana, Arkansas, and perhaps Mississippi between Thursday and Friday, with a dusty haze potentially even making it into areas from the Tennessee Valley to Florida.

Around the same time, a second wave of dust will drift westward across the Atlantic, once again eyeing the Leeward Islands and Lesser Antilles, and eventually the U.S. mainland. And behind that will be still more dust.

Into the weekend, there are growing indications a significant swath of dust could become caught up ahead of a cold front and ride northeastward, over the southeastern United States, even reaching into the Mid-Atlantic, as far north as the Washington region.

While the dust can sometimes bring spectacular sunsets when present in low quantities at higher altitudes, this unique event may manifest differently, particularly in areas that see it arrive earlier.

Clouds of dust may be thick enough to expel the delicate amber washes of sunrise and sunset, a dank, gray hue replacing the pastel spectrum as if a wildfire was burning nearby. There’s a chance that, if enough dust makes it into the lower atmosphere, air quality concerns could arise. Since the dust cloud will be several thousand miles away from its origins late this week, much of the larger sand will have already fallen into the ocean, with only smaller, infinitesimal granules left in the sky.

The SAL will also bring enough “stable” air at the mid levels to inhibit tropical cyclone growth in the Atlantic, with a more local effect possible along the Gulf Coast where afternoon thunderstorms will probably become temporarily more sparse. Any storms that do develop could tap into the dust and lead to a sandy rain.

Scientists are trying to quantify how rare this dust event is.

Several experts who track these types of events say it is memorable for its magnitude and aerial coverage, and is bringing unusual impacts. One approach to putting this event into historical context would be to use satellite-derived, as well as surface measured, aerosol optical depths, which measures how much light is scattered by the dust, said Paquita Zuidema, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, in an email.

Joe Prospero, a professor emeritus at the University of Miami, said the dust raised the aerosol optical depth to about 1.5 in Barbados on June 20, which was a monthly record for that location. Guadeloupe, located about 250 miles to the northwest, had a reading showing even more dust in the air, with an aerosol optical depth of about 2.0 on June 22.

On Puerto Rico Monday, the aerosol optical depth was measured as high as 2.0, which is a level not seen there during June in 15 years of record-keeping, said Olga Mayol, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Puerto Rico, via email

According to Zuidema, “An optical depth of 1.5 reduces the direct sunlight reaching the surface by over 20 percent.” She said scientists will be ready for the dust when it makes it to Miami, with a Lidar unit ready to take detailed measurements that could help them rank this event against others.

Thomas Gill, a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, specializing in wind interactions with the landscape, says this is among the most impressive such events observed, and is especially noteworthy for its likely impacts on North America.

“This one is, by all of the data and reports I’m seeing, one of the biggest and possibly the biggest and most expensive ever,” Gill said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s not unusual that the Saharan dust cloud is coming, but this one is a whopper.”