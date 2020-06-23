

Stormy skies. (Mark Andre/Flickr) (Mark Alan Andre/Mark Andre)

Storms erupted late Monday afternoon in the Washington region, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even some damaging wind gusts which brought down trees. Another round of storms is possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening but they be somewhat less numerous and less intense than those of Monday overall.

While Tuesday’s risk for severe weather is considered marginal, storms that form are likely to produce heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. The potential for damaging winds and hail is probably less than Monday’s but it is still present.

The atmosphere is not nearly as unstable as Monday, and the wind shear has remained on the weak side. Tuesday also lacks an organized trigger for thunderstorm formation, whereas Monday an upper level disturbance was moving through the region.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has rated Tuesday’s severe storm threat a level 1 out of 5, whereas Monday’s threat was rated level 2 (upgraded from level 1 as the storms were developing).



Storm risk Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

The most likely timing for storminess is between 5 and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Storms that develop, moving from west to east, should be hit or miss with a 30 to 40 percent chance of any area getting hit.

Areas that see a storm should pick up a quick 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain, but — considering the very humid atmosphere — isolated storms could produce over an inch, especially west and northwest of Washington, possibly leading to an instance or two of flash flooding.

Review of Monday’s storms



Reports of severe weather and damage Monday logged by the National Weather Service. Tree icons indicate downed trees, wind icons indicate observed wind gusts of at least 39 mph, ice icons indicate hail, and wave icons indicate flooding. (Iowa Mesonet)

The National Weather Service compiled several dozen reports of damaging winds in the greater Washington region although the worst of the storms split the Beltway, hitting areas to the north between Frederick and Baltimore, and southeast, into Southern Maryland, much harder.

However, a burst of strong winds did bring down some trees along the outer loop of the Beltway in Bethesda, falling on a car and causing an accident. No injuries were reported.

Beltway near btwn Rt355 & Old Georgetown Road, Several trees down, some lanes https://t.co/8owdloQK7m pic.twitter.com/8dmAqiRkEZ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 22, 2020

Numerous reports of downed trees came in from around Gaithersburg, where a likely microburst, an intense downward blast of strong winds, occurred. Intense storms also brought down trees around Ellicott City. One home struck was destroyed.

Ellicott City was also hit by torrential rain which triggered a flash flood warning. The city’s flood siren system sounded in response and residents were advised to seek higher ground, but the rain eased before any serious flooding.

Scene in Ellicott City Right Now: @HCPDNews blocking downtown Maint St At the bottom of the hill. No observable flooding. Reverse 911 went out to seek higher ground. pic.twitter.com/8PxvMu4WMQ — Van Applegate (@vbagate) June 22, 2020

Hail nearly an inch wide was reported around Leesburg in Virginia and Laurel in Maryland.

Forecasters on Monday were presented with a challenging scenario. While we expected storms to be fairly widespread by mid to late afternoon, the setup was not ideal for a widespread, severe weather threat.

Instead of persistent clusters or lines of storms, the cells were more isolated and short-lived, what are termed “pulse storms.” Pulse storms rapidly erupt and then extinguish themselves after 30-40 minutes. Pulse storms can on occasion briefly become severe — perhaps a 5 to 10 minute period of damaging wind, or large hail, or vigorous lightning.

Monday’s storms prompted numerous warnings for severe weather — consistent with a large number of isolated, pulse thunderstorms.

How do these pulse storms form?

Given a very unstable air mass such as that Monday, a vigorous cloud updraft condenses a heavy core of liquid water (and also freezes a mass of ice) high up in the cloud. When this becomes too heavy to be suspended by the updraft, it collapses. This drags down a surge of colder air aloft, which cools further through evaporation. The blast of strong wind accompanied by a torrent of rain (and possibly hail) can generate a microburst — a brief, fan-shaped outflow of winds exceeding 50 to 60 mph.

Pulse storms tend to lack wind shear, which tilts the cloud updraft and leads to a longer-lived, self-reinforcing updraft and downdraft circulation. Without wind shear, pulse storm cells quickly smother themselves in cold downdraft air, and dissipate. It’s like throwing a wet towel on a campfire.

Many of Monday’s storm cells were vertically upright and exhibited brief, pulsing severe phases. The image below shows a vertical radar “slice” through one of these pulse storms, near Columbia, Md. This particular cell towered to an altitude of 50,000 feet. The dark red and purple hues show the regions of strongest radar reflectivity. This represents an elevated core of large water drops, graupel and small hail suspended at high altitude.



Radar slice of pulse storm near Columbia, Md. on Monday. (Weather Lab)

When reflectivity cores meet a certain altitude criteria, the National Weather Service may issue a warning for the storm. The idea behind the warning is to provide lead time, knowing that once the heavy core comes crashing down, it will likely generate a brief phase of damaging wind at the ground.