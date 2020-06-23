

4/10: High humidity hinders outdoor activities

Express forecast

A warm summer morning with partly sunny skies over Washington’s Massachusetts Avenue Bridge on Friday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

One more day of high humidity, heat and thunderstorms remains before we finally break free for a few days. Storms this afternoon and evening could be severe with strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. We clear out tomorrow, and the humidity exits, ushering in a more comfortable afternoon. Relatively lower humidity is our gift for Thursday and Friday, too, as sunny skies prevail with highs in the 80s. Another round of oppressive heat and humidity returns for the final weekend of June, with Sunday potentially featuring a few more thunderstorms late in the day.

Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1 (The Washington POst)

Today (Tuesday): Easy does it again today as extremely humid conditions cause our highs in the upper 80s to low 90s to feel like the mid- to upper 90s at times under partly sunny conditions. Keep an eye out for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening, with some of them potentially severe, including damaging winds and heavy downpours. Light winds from the south and southwest are gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Expect mainly evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which could still be severe. Mostly cloudy and still muggy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except higher in the vicinity of any storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): An early cold front starts to gradually clear out the clouds and, more important, reduce the humidity. The dew points should drift down to more comfortable levels by the afternoon especially, as highs hit the mid- to upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Light winds from the west up to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds stick around, with more comfortable temperatures and lows in the 60s in the suburbs to around 70 in the city. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday are very fine summer days as skies run partly to mostly sunny and daytime highs range in the mid- to upper 80s. The big plus is relatively low humidity, with dew points down to the more comfortable 50s to low 60s. Thursday and Friday nights are again more comfortable, with lows in the 60s to around 70 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

The weekend brings back summer discomfort, with highs near 90 on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday, including partly to mostly sunny skies and moderate to high humidity. Saturday night should be partly cloudy and muggy, with lows in the 70s. That combination of heat and humidity could spark some scattered late-day and evening thunderstorms by Sunday. Confidence: Medium

