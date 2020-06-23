

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

[After numerous storms Monday, an encore is possible late Tuesday]

High temperatures reached the mid-and-upper 80s most spots today. That’s a bit lower than it seemed it might be coming into the day, but humidity more than made up for it. Dew points in the low 70s helped it feel more like low-to-mid 90s out there. It’s a good recipe for needing lots of water to drink, and also for some more storms. Fortunately, a cold front is coming to give us a breather in several ways.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening. The best odds for scattered to perhaps widespread activity should be about the 7 p.m. to midnight zone, west to east. There’s a slight chance a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Some spots, especially south and east, could see rain linger a bit longer into the overnight. With a cold front passing by, winds turn from the west to the northwest over time, and humidity begins to take a short break. Winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

In typical hit-or-miss fashion, some locations may not see much or any rain and others could see hefty downpours of up to an inch or more. That in mind, there should fewer of the high-end values compared to recent days.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Plan on lots of sun, and fresher air, as a cold front moves farther away to the south and east. Highs mainly cluster in the mid-80s, but humidity is considerably lower than today, and you’ll feel the difference. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



Lightning over the Chesapeake Bay. (Beau Finley/Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.



National Weather Service forecast temperatures for the next week. (weatherbell.com)

90-degree days: We clipped 90 degrees on Monday at National Airport, the observation location for Washington. That made four such days for the city this summer. By now, we might expect about seven to eight 90-degree days. The most by this date is 20 back in 1991. A number of years have seen zero to date, most recently in 2003. Since we’re still about three weeks from the temperature peak, there are plenty more to come. We may see our next near the end of the week or into the weekend.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.