

Satellites depict where the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) was on Tuesday, June 23. (NOAA/CIMMS)

After a record active start to hurricane season, the tropics have lay close to dormant for several weeks. Not only is the tropical Atlantic quiet, but a layer of desert air from the Sahara is actively working to suppress tropical cyclone development. The only activity to speak of has been a weak subtropical storm — Dolly — sputtering offshore of New England. But don’t count on that calm lasting for long.

Hurricane season peaks in September, and experts across the board have called for an active season. Already, the gears are slowly turning that could favor a rejuvenated bounce back towards more typical activity, with a developing La Niña and other atmospheric parameters favoring a stormy season.



Tropical Storm Dolly as viewed by satellite on Tuesday, June 23. (Tropical Tidbits)

The brief respite punctuates an already busy commencement of Hurricane Season 2020, which has featured four named storms and included the earliest third named storm on record.

On Tuesday, Dolly abruptly formed over lukewarm waters of the northwest Atlantic, but was expected to quickly dissipate as it moves over the open ocean. Only two other years — 2012 and 2016 — have reached the “D” name on the National Hurricane Center’s annual naming list before the start of July.

How the Sahara Desert could be suppressing storm growth



NOAA satellite image shows dust plume over the Caribbean and a second emerging off the coast of Africa on Tuesday. (NOAA)

A massive billowing cloud of desert dust from the Sahara stretched more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic early Tuesday, already bringing reduced visibilities from the Leeward Islands to the Greater Antilles and the Caribbean. Before long, the hazy veil could cover the Yucatan Peninsula and western Gulf of Mexico, with even parts of the Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and Southeast expected to encounter a dusty shroud this weekend.

The dust heralded a layer of hot, dry desert air that has largely “capped” the lower atmosphere, putting a lid on thunderstorms development across the tropical Atlantic. The hot air prevents pockets of air below from rising, while the dry air works to shred any clouds that do manage to tower. Essentially, the atmosphere is acting to quench any attempts at storm genesis before they even occur.

But that could change as we approach the end of June and head deeper into summer, the dust eventually thinning. At the same time, water temperatures will continue to warm, with other parameters becoming more supportive of eventual storm growth as well.

How the “Madden-Julian Oscillation” could bolster hurricane season



Conditions associated with the Madden-Julian Oscillation are currently not favorable for lifting motion or storminess over the Atlantic. (NOAA/CPC)

Also working against storms has been the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a large-scale overturning circulation in the tropical atmosphere. The feature shuffles across the tropics all around the world. Thunderstorm growth and tropical development is enhanced when the lifting, upward motion of one side of the circulation passes overhead. But other times, fledgling storms are squashed when the pattern’s descending branch of sinking air passes through.

Right now, that that inhibitive “subsidence,” or sinking air, is parked over the Atlantic. That looks to remain the case for a while, but models are indicating the potential for a brief period of enhanced rising motion during the first two weeks of July.



Rising motion is favored to approach the tropical Atlantic by August, with more rising motion and slightly enhanced odds of tropical cyclone development. (NOAA/CPC)

Beyond that, early indications — which yield considerable uncertainty — suggest that unfavorable conditions will persist for the remainder of July before the next wave of lift arrives in August. Given that August into September climatologically features a general uptick in storminess anyway, any potential overlap could help abruptly swing the pendulum back towards active in short order.

La Niña may develop, boosting storm chances



A gentle swing towards La Niña during the fall could enhance hurricane activity over the Atlantic. This NOAA schematic depicts typical conditions associated with a La Niña. (NOAA)

On Tuesday, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology hoisted a La Niña “watch,” their confidence increasing that a La Niña weather pattern could begin to take hold later this year into 2021. Already, sea surface temperatures across the Pacific have have cooled during the past two months, with those anomalies extending deep into the ocean.

The Bureau of Meteorology noted that other indicators — such as “cloudiness near the [International] Date Line” — were more commensurate with a neutral state between El Niño and La Niña.



Sea surface temperature anomalies on June 22 depict cooling over the eastern Pacific, indicative of a trend towards La Niña. (NOAA)

The United States National Weather Service also agrees with the Bureau of Meteorology, predicting “roughly equal chances… of La Niña or [neutral conditions] during the autumn.”

“Most models predict either ENSO neutral or La Niña during the remainder of 2020,” they wrote.

The presence of an El Niño or La Niña pattern influences the position of several key weather systems and the jet stream, shaping how active hurricane season will likely be. During a neutral year or one that skews towards La Niña, conditions become more conducive for hurricane growth over the western Atlantic.



A NOAA schematic explains how reduced winds and wind shear aloft, a change of wind speed/direction with height, can prove beneficial for hurricane growth. (NOAA)

In a La Niña, high pressure generally results in weaker winds aloft over the tropical west Atlantic. If upper-level winds are too strong, they can tear apart a developing storm. That’s why the weak winds are instrumental in fostering the growth of hurricanes.

La Niña also reduces the amount of sinking air present in the tropics, making it easier for the upward motion of storm clouds to yield vigorous thunderstorms and tropical waves.

The bottom line



Hurricane Dorian late afternoon on September 1. (Colorado State)

The ongoing dust event across the Atlantic is noteworthy, and is putting a damper on the prospects of hurricane activity in the next couple weeks. But late June into July is typically a quiet period anyway before things really ramp up in August and into September.

An active hurricane season remains likely, and preparedness is vital for anyone living in vulnerable areas. That’s not only true near the coast, but also inland as well — where decaying tropical systems can frequently dump extreme rainfall.

