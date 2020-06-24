

Anticrepuscular rays at sunset in Arlington. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

6/10: Mid- to upper 80s are still very warm, but we get a welcome break from the humidity and storms.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Forecast in detail

The heat relents ever so slightly the next few days with lower humidity and fewer storms, too. Not a bad little stretch for late June, although it’s still very warm, before a hot and more humid weekend with storm chances rising again by Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): We should get a break from any showers and storms today as we turn less humid behind a cold front. The breeze is even a bit refreshing this morning, about 10 mph from the northwest and west with some higher gusts, before afternoon highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The drier air drops dew points into the 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower or storm. Otherwise the humidity remains fairly comfortable, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re partly sunny as the humidity bumps a bit, although still on the lower side for late June (dew points in the low 60s). Highs reach the mid-80s again with light winds. And we can’t rule out an isolated late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an isolated evening shower or storm. But not too humid as skies remain partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday trends slightly hotter with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but the humidity remains mostly in check. Shower and storm chances are slim to none. Friday night lows trend a bit warmer as well, only dipping to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The heat and humidity are back this weekend with plenty of sun and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Saturday should again stay dry, with a few late-day showers or storms possible on Sunday. Saturday night’s got that warm and muggy feeling with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

