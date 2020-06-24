

A classic summer scene at Belle Haven Marina in Alexandria this week. (angela n./Flickr)

While the sun is as strong as it gets, and there was plenty of it today, we ended up with quite a beautiful one for June. High temperatures mainly reached the mid-80s. That is not too far from normal, but the gusty breeze from the northwest and low humidity sure made a difference compared with recent days.

Through Tonight: The bubbly cumulus of the day will die off with the loss of heating. Partly to mostly clear skies will rule the night. Temperatures will settle across the 60s in the suburbs, coolest north and west, to around 70 in the city. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will be partly sunny on the whole, although it may be that north and west will be mostly sunny and southeast will be mostly cloudy but will transition clearer. A shower or two could pop up, but most spots will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Humidity will tick up slightly on a light south and southwest wind.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high, and grass pollen is moderate. Tree pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Hot dogs: A new study attempts to answer which dog breeds will be the most affected by climate change. Over at weather.com, they made a list of the top breeds at risk. They include chow chow, bulldog, greyhounds and golden retrievers.

