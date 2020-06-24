

The setting sun casts shadows on clouds in Alexandria, Va., on Tuesday. (Matthew Cappucci) (TWP)

The summer sun sent temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees in the Washington region on Tuesday but offered a spectacle as it set.

It intercepted some of the billowing cloud cover it had helped fuel during the afternoon, casting long, dark shadows that offered a stunning contrast with the golden sunset hue.

Adjacent to these cloud shadows are crepuscular rays, light beams that shoot through gaps in the clouds at twilight and appear to diverge outward.

Below you will find some images of these shadows and rays.



The setting sun casts shadow on clouds in Arlington on Tuesday. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)