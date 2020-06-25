

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not that humid and not that hot; a chance of a shower but probably not.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. Highs: 83 to 87.

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. Highs: 83 to 87. Tonight: Partly cloudy, possible early shower. Lows: 61 to 67.

Partly cloudy, possible early shower. Lows: 61 to 67. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: 86 to 90.

Forecast in detail

Showers are most numerous to our east today, but several could still pepper the region this afternoon. Friday is nice and dry, but heat and humidity build to uncomfortable levels for the weekend, and thunderstorms threaten on Sunday. Then heat and humidity ease a bit by Monday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): The day dawns with mostly cloudy skies as a shower system passes to the southeast. Most of the rain stays to our east, giving the Atlantic beaches something to complain about. Clouds decrease during the morning hours but pop up in the afternoon to produce scattered showers, most numerous east of town, and perhaps a rumble. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s, with relatively low humidity (dew points around 60). Winds are very light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any showers disappear after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies through the night. Lows drop into the low to mid-60s with calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies and light winds from the west allow temperatures to climb a bit, with highs mainly in the upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up only slightly and are not uncomfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds calm and clouds remain sparse. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



A steamy morning for a run near the Washington Monument on Tuesday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday heats up noticeably under mainly sunny skies, and, unfortunately, humidity builds, too, with dew points around 70. A cool front approaches from the Midwest and could set off a few late-day thunderstorms that last into the night, but most stay out around the Appalachians. Highs peak in the upper 80s to low 90s, with overnight lows falling only to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, most numerous in the afternoon and evening, but a washout is not expected. The showers help to knock down highs a bit to the mid- to upper 80s. Showers taper off overnight, with lows holding in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is seasonably warm, notably less humid and partly sunny. Just a stray shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs peak in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.