Highs mainly reached the mid-80s across the area. Coupled with humidity that’s still on the lower side for the date, plus a lot of clouds, the day ended up rather bearable as far as late June goes. However, with a frontal zone draped across the broader region and a disturbance passing by, some showers and storms that dotted the landscape this afternoon will continue to do so this evening. Most of these storms will remain below severe limits, but small hail and a few damaging wind gusts might be possible.

Through tonight: Widely scattered showers or storms will roam through the area until about an hour after sunset, when they will dissipate. Most spots will stay dry, but those that get hit might see a quick punch of heavy rain and lightning, plus perhaps some strong winds or hail. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear through the night with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be mostly sunny and on the toasty side to end the workweek. Low to moderate humidity levels will help take the edge off the heat a bit. Highs will be in the mid-80s to near 90 as northwest winds blow around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

