7/10: Lots of sun, not too muggy, but warm with mid-80s for high temperatures away from cities.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70. Tomorrow: Showers or storms possible. Highs: Around 90 to mid-90s.

Showers or storms possible. Highs: Around 90 to mid-90s. Sunday: Shower and storm chances continue. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

It’s a somewhat dry heat today, but it’s still heat nonetheless. Steaminess and rain chances pick up this weekend, with dew points rising toward the truly soupy 70-degree mark. We’ll have plenty of atmospheric moisture for showers and storms, which may pop this weekend. Enjoy our rain-free conditions today while we have them!

Today (Friday): Sunshine dominates and high temperatures respond in kind, with mid-80s to around 90 degrees possible by late afternoon. At least dew points try to hover in the 50s, at times, keeping any majorly humid feeling at bay. We can thank west-northwest breezes around 10 mph for bringing our somewhat drier air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds slowly calm and skies average out to be partly cloudy. There’s only a tiny chance of a spotty late-night shower. Outside of the Beltway, low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s. Downtown may stay at or slightly above 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Heat, humidity and rain chances ramp up a notch. It may feel like nearly 100 degrees when combing uncomfortable dew points near 70 degrees, with high temperatures around 90 to the mid-90s. Sunshine may win the morning hours, but showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Southwest breezes near 15 mph are responsible for bringing in the mugginess from the Gulf of Mexico. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Some showers and thunderstorms may last into the night. It’s very muggy (dew points perhaps as soupy as the low 70s), so low temperatures don’t cool off much when the atmosphere is this full of water vapor. Around 70 to mid-70s is about the best we can do, so it’s looking like an air-conditioning night. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: It shouldn’t feel quite as hot, with lower heat index/apparent temperature values. Sure, the mugginess is about the same swampiness as Saturday (dew points around 70 degrees), but high temperatures are lower. Mid-80s to near 90 may be the best we do, under partly sunny skies and increased rain chances. Especially by midafternoon onward, showers and storms are possible. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any showers or thunderstorms should taper off by late evening. Nothing too heavy is expected. Upper 60s to low 70s may be about as “cool” as we get by sunrise. Mugginess only slowly goes down, with dew points trying to sink back below 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

It’s less muggy, with dew points nearer 60 rather than 70 degrees, but Monday and Tuesday are still very warm. High temperatures could halt in the mid-80s if we see numerous showers and storms pop both days. However, so far, it looks like rain chances remain limited enough to allow sufficient sunshine for upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium

