High temperatures reached the toasty mid-80s to near 90 across the area today. With lower humidity, it didn’t feel all that uncomfortable. That pleasant feeling continues this evening, but humidity is about to make a come back. And with that added moisture comes our daily chance of showers and storms we’re so accustomed to.

Through Tonight: Skies trend clearer in the evening as bubbly clouds of the days vanish. Some showers and storms well to our west during the late afternoon could try to slip in late tonight. Other than some potential rumbles and rain, it shouldn’t be much of a bother. Lows are in the upper 60s to mid-70s.. Winds become light and variable after sunset.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly cloudy skies dominate. With that, highs tickle 90 most spots. Humidity is up, and you’ll certainly feel it. Heat indexes are well into the 90s. Winds out of the southwest around 15 mph can be quite gusty at times.

A shower or storm could pop up locally during the afternoon, as a complex tries to move in from the northwest toward sunset. For now, neither looks that intense locally, although areas toward northern Maryland might face a higher risk of severe weather. It’s worth watching around here as it would only take a small shift to get in on the bigger action. .

Sunday: Coming off lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, skies are again partly cloudy and humidity is entrenched. Temperatures should be down somewhat. Perhaps mid-80s to around 90 for highs, but still steamy. Storms may be more numerous than Saturday, with heavy rain a primary threat. Winds are from the west and southwest around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high, and grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed and tree pollen are both low.

