Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Humidity returns and it’s near 90. Not too great!

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered late-day showers and storms. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Partly sunny. Scattered late-day showers and storms. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s. Tonight: A shower or storm possible. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s.

A shower or storm possible. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers or storms. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

We’re heading into peak summer per our climate normals, and it’ll be feeling like it in the days ahead. Although the city hit 90 on Friday, the low humidity made it feel relatively comfortable. That’s all over as humidity returns and temperatures stay high. And then there’s the near-daily shower and storm threat.

Today (Saturday): It’s on the hot side as temperatures rise to right around 90, or a few degrees higher. Skies are mostly sunny early, with some cloud build-up during the day. The odds of showers and storms grows into the afternoon, and some are likely heading toward evening. Any of these could be strong to potentially severe, with heavy rain, lots of lightning, and perhaps a damaging wind risk. Winds are out of the west and northwest around 10 to 15 mph, gusting around 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms may continue into at least part of the evening. Once we get into the night, organized activity wanes and temperatures drop to lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A patch or two of fog might develop late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ve got a similar outlook for Sunday. There may be slightly more in the way of cloud cover than today, which might keep temperatures back a notch. Upper 80s to near 90 should still feel rather summer-like. A few late-day showers and storms are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy as a batch of showers and storms works toward us from the northwest. As of now, it seems like it should try to stay to our south. Worth monitoring. Lows are near 70 and into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

Both Monday and Tuesday seem like they could be mostly or fully dry, which is a nice break of late. That’s about the only break we get when it comes to typical midsummer weather around here. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 both days. While humidity isn’t unbearable, it’s still there. Skies are partly to mostly clear through the period. Confidence: Medium

