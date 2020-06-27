

5:25 p.m.: Storms stretch from Arlington to Annapolis

A line of thunderstorms with a history of producing wind damage, torrential rains and small hail stretches from Arlington to Annapolis. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible with these storms along with heavy rains capable of causing flash flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Silver Spring MD, Bethesda MD, Bowie MD until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZqjyXXglxj — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 27, 2020

5:15 p.m.: *Severe thunderstorm warning for D.C., Anne Arundel, southeastern Montgomery, Northern Prince George's County until 5:45 p.m.*

The thunderstorms forming just north of Washington continue to expand and intensify as they move south and east, prompting warnings to expand as well. The biggest threats with these storms are torrential rain, lightning and strong winds to 60 miles per hour.

5:05 p.m.: *Flash flood warning for southeastern Montgomery County until 7:45 p.m.*

Slow-moving thunderstorms erupted along I-495 in SE Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, dumping more than an inch of rain in under an hour from Bethesda to Chevy Chase and Silver Spring. Flooding of small creeks, rivers and in urban areas is expected to occur shortly or already occurring, per the National Weather Service.

Yuck — that’s the proper word for how things felt today. The classic D.C. heat and humidity will be with us for the next few days and, unfortunately, next few nights, as well. With these unsettled air masses comes the increased chance of showers and storms, and one look at this afternoon’s radar confirms this. While isolated in coverage, some of these storms may feed off the heat and humidity and become rather strong, so do keep an eye on the radar and on our Twitter updates if you are venturing out this evening.

Through tonight: Isolated storms will continue to pop in and around the D.C. area through the evening hours. Where they do develop, the storms will feature heavy rain, gusty winds and potentially small hail. All storm activity will generally clear before midnight, leaving us warm and quite humid overnight. It will be very sticky, with temperatures and dew points in the low 70s and upper 60s, respectively.



Butterflies love hot weather, like this monarch in the wildflower meadow in Montgomery County's Woodstock Equestrian Park.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another warm and muggy day on Sunday. Some additional cloud cover will keep temperatures a degree or two cooler than today, but 90 degrees is still a good bet in most spots. And it will feel even more uncomfortable with dew points in the upper 60s. Isolated storms will develop in the late afternoon again, with coverage generally less widespread than today. Warm and humid again tomorrow night with lows right around 70.

