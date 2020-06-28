

Partly cloudy skies and the moon over the Washington Monument on Friday evening. (C on the Scene/Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Still very warm, still humid, still a chance of a p.m. storm. Could be better, could be worse.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

For summer in the DMV, our forecast isn’t too bad in the short term. We’re not looking at any excessively hot days on the immediate horizon. Still, we do see highs within a few degrees of 90 today through midweek with partly to mostly sunny skies. The humidity is up a bit today and down a bit tomorrow, while shower and storm chances are down from what they’ve been lately, but not totally out.

Today (Sunday): Partly sunny skies should get the heat going once again, with morning temperatures steadily rising through the 70s into the 80s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We turn the humidity up a notch from yesterday, with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 with light winds from the west. Drier air at the middle levels of the atmosphere should limit shower and storm development, but we can’t rule out a few scattered ones after 2 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms are possible through about 10 p.m., although many spots may remain dry. Skies slowly clear overnight as we stay warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, but the humidity starts to decrease a bit as light winds come from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re mostly sunny and hot, but at least the humidity is down to the moderate range, with dew points in the more tolerable low to mid-60s. Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s with a break from shower and storm chances, as winds come from the north and northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Nothing new as we get into the evening and overnight. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying mild. Overnight lows settle in the upper 60s to low 70s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Your forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is pretty much summer to a T. Partly to mostly sunny skies warm us nicely into the upper 80s to near 90, with enough humidity to be somewhat uncomfortable but not unbearable. Most should stay dry Tuesday, but an isolated shower or storm is possible, with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

