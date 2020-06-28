

Despite a continuing unsettled atmosphere this afternoon, storms have developed around but not in the D.C. area. Most of the action has been south of our area into central and eastern Virginia. Still, with a few storms popping west of Baltimore, we can’t completely rule out the chance of a strong storm or two developing closer to home. But given the current trend, I am leaning toward a dry Sunday evening for most.

Through Tonight: Partly sunny through the rest of the evening, with a chance of some isolated thunderstorms popping up just before sunset, especially along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Any storms that do develop run the risk of reaching the severe threshold, with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats. Clearing out overnight but staying warm and muggy, with low temperatures right around 70 degrees.



Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny and warm again on Monday, but with a noticeable drop in humidity levels. High temperatures will peak right around 90 degrees again, but a north wind will help usher in some drier air at all levels of the atmosphere, which means it won’t feel nearly as muggy as it did over the weekend. No afternoon storm threats, either. Partly cloudy, warm and slightly more humid tomorrow night, with lows right around 70 degrees.

