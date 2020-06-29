

Sunset in Alexandria on Sunday. (Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)

7/10: Good-looking summer day. While we could hit 90, humidity drops and we should be rain-free.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85 to 90.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 85 to 90.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 63 to 70.

Forecast in detail

If you have outdoor plans this week, favorable weather awaits much of the time, if you don’t mind a bit of heat. The chance for showers and storms is pretty limited for the next several days, with just a small chance of some scattered activity on Wednesday. Over the holiday weekend, the chance for showers and storms increases some.

Today (Monday): Lots of sunshine today and bordering on hot as highs may touch 90 for the fourth straight day, but it’s significantly less humid compared with the weekend. Winds are light from the north at around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortably mild. Lows range from the low 60s in our cooler areas to near 70 downtown with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s pretty similar to today, but we may have a few more clouds. Highs again range from 85 to 90, with light winds from the northwest at around 10 mph. There is the slightest chance (20 percent) of a late-day pop-up shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies, with lows again ranging from the low 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the one day this workweek in which some scattered late-day storms may pop up, but there’s just a 30 percent chance or so. Otherwise, it’s partly sunny, with a slight uptick in humidity, and highs around 85 to 90. Partly cloudy at night, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday should be mostly if not entirely rain-free. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs 85 to 90 on Thursday and as toasty as 90 to 95 on Friday. Humidity is moderately high (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), while the overnight hours are warm, with lows mostly 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

For the holiday weekend, we’ll need to watch a little cool front that may try to slip into the region from the north, bringing increasing clouds and the chance for some showers and storms, especially in the afternoon/evening. Highs should mostly be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

