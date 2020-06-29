

Lightning strikes Washington, D.C. during the Derecho of June 29, 2012, and Derecho Lager which was later produced as a result of the storm (inset). (Kevin Ambrose)

On June 29, 2012, a fast-moving line of violent thunderstorms known as a derecho blasted through the D.C. area. The storms unleashed wind gusts of over 70 mph, which resulted in widespread power outages for homes and businesses that lasted for days. It was one of the most severe thunderstorm complexes in recent history to impact the Mid-Atlantic region.

[Derecho: Behind Washington, D.C.’s destructive thunderstorm outbreak, June 29, 2012]

Port City Brewing Company, located in Alexandria, was one of the businesses that suffered a lengthy power outage. During the storm, they were brewing a batch of pilsner beer, which needs to ferment at cold temperatures. But, without power, their pilsner began to warm quickly. What transpired next was the birth of a new beer, now called “Derecho Lager.”

Here’s the story from Bill Butcher, founder of Port City Brewing Company:

It was June 29th, 2012, and that day we had brewed our last batch of our summer seasonal, which was a Czech Style Pilsner. We brewed the beer, cleaned up the brewery and went home for the day. ... We returned to the brewery the next morning to check on things, and with the power out, we had lost the ability to control the temperature of the beer in our tanks. We were in danger of losing about 13,000 gallons of beer. After further testing and examination, we learned that five of our six tanks of beer were finished with primary fermentation, were relatively stable and could survive the power outage. However, our batch of pilsner was bubbling away in the fermenter, and the temperature of the beer was rising. Pilsner is supposed to ferment at cool temperatures, about 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and fermentation generates heat, so the beer was warming up rapidly, and we could not keep it cool. The beer ended up reaching about 60 deg. F., which changed the character of the beer. While the beer did not go bad, it certainly would not taste like a Czech Style Pilsner. After further testing and tasting of the beer, we decided that we liked the character of the beer, and that it resembled a beer made famous in San Francisco, which is brewed with lager yeast but at warmer temperatures. That beer style is called California Common, so we renamed our beer Derecho Common. We have refined the recipe each summer since, and the beer has evolved into a hoppy American Lager, so we now call it Derecho Lager, and we still ferment it at warmer temperatures reminiscent of what we had in the summer of 2012.



Canning beer at Port City Brewing Company. (Emma Quinn/Port City Brewing Company)

I visited Port City Brewing Company Sunday and picked up a four-pack of Derecho Lager that was canned earlier in the morning. It’s the first batch for 2020. Emma Quinn, who handles marketing and communications for Port City Brewing Company, greeted me at the brewery and said I couldn’t find beer much fresher.

Currently, they are doing curbside pickup, but soon the lager will be available at bars, restaurants, and stores across the region. Check out their website if you want to schedule a curbside pickup, or if you have questions.

I poured a glass of Derecho Lager when I arrived home, and it was excellent. I’d describe it as light and very flavorful. If you like weather and beer, you should give it a try.



Derecho Lager, canned June 28, 2020. (Emma Quinn, Port City Brewing Company)



The 2020 Derecho Lager, ready to drink. (Kevin Ambrose)

