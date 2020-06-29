

Sunset on Sunday evening with the Capitol in the distance. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Our fourth day in a row at or above 90 felt somewhat bearable thanks to the relatively low humidity. This is the longest “heat wave” of the summer, with a heat wave colloquially thought of as three days or more at or above 90. We might add on another tomorrow. Other than that … pretty quiet, for the time being.

Through Tonight: We’ve got a winner of a summer evening on tap. Readings moving into the 70s near and after sunset are pretty comfortable. Temperatures dip to the mid-60s to low 70s for lows. Winds are light from the north.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today. There may be somewhat more cloudiness, because today was almost entirely sunny. Highs range from about 86 to 91 across the area. Humidity remains tolerable, with dew points in the low 60s or so. Winds are out of the north and northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores and tree pollen are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

90s: After a slow start to the 90-degree-day season this year, with the city’s first coming June 3, we’ve now piled up eight such days. That’s pretty close to the 1981-2010 average to date that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses (which will be updated upward after this year). The eight in June is almost exactly normal for the month, too, although we might pick up another tomorrow before we finish it up. At least today’s high was not 104, like it was eight years ago.



90-degree days in Washington this year.

