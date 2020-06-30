

7/10: Another sunny, summery status to conclude June.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-71.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-71. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, t-storm chance. Highs: 85-90.

Forecast in detail

Summer weather continues to dominate the forecast in coming days, with temperatures running just slightly hotter than average most days and humidity gradually ticking up through the moderate range to be a bit more uncomfortable by late week into the holiday weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are around tomorrow, with another chance for late afternoon or evening thunderstorm activity on the holiday weekend, too, but most of the time it should stay dry.

Today (Tuesday): Similar situation to Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but a few spots could get closer to 90. Humidity is relatively low (dew points in the lower 60s) as light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but unlikely. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the middle 60s in the outer suburbs to low 70s in the city. Light winds from the north and northeast at 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A weak disturbance introduces more clouds along with scattered shower and thunderstorm activity, but most of the day should be dry under partly sunny skies and slightly higher humidity (middle 60s dew points) as highs reach the middle to upper 80s. Winds should be light, except near any thunderstorm activity. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible before mainly partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday we revert to mostly sunny skies with slightly higher humidity as highs head to the mid- to upper 80s range again. Just a few clouds around Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and moderately muggy conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday edges hotter as highs hit the lower to maybe even middle 90s. The humidity increases, too, with moderate to high mugginess making it feel more like the upper 90s. Higher humidity continues Friday night with a few clouds around as lows range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our holiday weekend looks like typical summer weather, with moderate to high humidity (dew points nearing the uncomfortable 70-degree mark) and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Each day runs the risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the later afternoon and evening, but we’ll be dry most of the weekend. Saturday night is partly cloudy and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium

