

The U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington on June 27. (Joe Rebello/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: July kicks off with average heat and higher but not horrible humidity, as the chance of some afternoon hit-or-miss storms returns.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, more humid, p.m. storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Partly sunny, more humid, p.m. storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Tonight: Partly cloudy, lingering storm chance. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Partly cloudy, lingering storm chance. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, moderately humid. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

The chance of hit-or-miss storms returns later today before giving us another break tomorrow and Friday. Otherwise we’re looking at fairly average summer conditions today and tomorrow before a very hot Friday. The holiday weekend shapes up as hot and humid, with only a few isolated storms possible.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.



The Washington Post

Today (Wednesday): Morning temperatures rise through the 70s into the low 80s, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s to near 90. After dipping lower yesterday, the humidity is noticeably higher today, although not awful (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), with light winds. Scattered hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible midafternoon into evening, with a piece of upper-level energy nearby. Where storms do form, they could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few hit-or-miss showers, and storms remain possible during the evening. Overnight we’re just partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the holiday weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures trend slightly hotter with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. The humidity should be in the moderate range (dew points in the mid-60s). And we should stay dry under the influence of high pressure and light winds from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The break from shower and storm activity continues under mostly clear skies. Lows settle in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday looks most sunny and particularly hot, with highs in the mid-90s and continued moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s), as shower and storm chances remain slim to none. Slight chance of a shower or storm Friday night, with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The Fourth of July weekend is pretty much what you’d expect. Saturday and Sunday highs head for near 90 to the low 90s, with partly to mostly sunny skies and moderate to high humidity. Neither day looks particularly stormy, but we also can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms both days, mainly during the afternoon into the evening. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.