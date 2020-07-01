

A look at the upper air pattern on Saturday, July 4, simulated by the European model. (PivotalWeather)

July has arrived, and Independence Day is just around the corner. While celebrating the holiday may look a bit different than in past years, many will still be enjoying at least some time outdoors. And in most communities across the Lower 48, the weather will probably cooperate.

The big story will be the heat, with plenty of toasty weather to go around coast to coast. It marks the commencement of a potentially significant heat event for much of the nation, enormous in areal coverage and impressive in predicted magnitude. That ridge of anomalous heat, with triple digit temperatures possible in the central U.S. in the coming weeks, will last at least into mid-July. And on Saturday, Independence Day, it will flex its strength for the first time.

[Abnormally hot weather awaits much of Lower 48 in early July]

But there are a few trouble spots that bear watching, particularly in the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest, where a pair of disturbances could yield unsettled weather. Elsewhere, smooth sailing is in the cards — but so is a summertime sizzler. We break down your Independence Day “fourthcast.”

Northeast



The National Weather Service's forecast for highs on Saturday, July 4. (Pivotal Weather)

On Saturday, highs should peak in the 70s across much of eastern New England, particularly east of Interstate 495. Some indications suggest a backdoor cold front may cool things down a bit more along the immediate coastline.

Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont will see upper 70s to lower 80s away from the coast, with 80 the magic number in Connecticut and western Massachusetts. Then things heat up to the south and west, with mid-80s in New York State and around New York City.

Highs should be a degree or two warmer on Sunday, with a few showers or thunderstorms in northern New England as a wave of low pressure races through the flow.

Mid-Atlantic



Models have struggled to resolve the potential strength and position of a backdoor cold front on Saturday, July 4. That leads to a very uncertain temperature forecast. (WeatherBell)

After a hot Friday, Saturday’s forecast is markedly more difficult for the Mid-Atlantic, particularly in cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. That’s thanks to a possible backdoor cold front originating from the offshore low pressure system that pestered New England much of the week.

If this subtle onshore flow fails to materialize, upper 80s to near 90 will be ubiquitous along the Acela Corridor from New Jersey southward to near the Mason-Dixon Line, with lower 90s around D.C. and throughout the Carolinas. The upper 80s would be likely over the Delmarva Peninsula.

[D.C.-area forecast for July 4]

However, models struggle to handle backdoor cold fronts like this, and it’s possible that, with light ambient winds, a sort of onshore marine flow could team up with a sea breeze to cool many cities into the lower 80s or even upper 70s near the coast. That’s true mainly near the Chesapeake Bay and northeastward.

The placement of that front and any other localized boundaries, like sea or bay breezes, could also touch off one or two thunderstorms. Scattered storms could fire over the hilly terrain in the Carolina Piedmont. Otherwise, sunshine should dominate regardless of temperatures.

Sunday should feature sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for most.

South and Southeast



The National Weather Service's forecast for highs on Saturday, July 4. (WeatherBell)

There are indications that Independence Day could arrive with some dying thunderstorms along the eastern Gulf Coast moving perhaps into northern Florida or adjacent parts of Alabama and Georgia. With an upper-level disturbance overhead, additional thunderstorms should form in the afternoon. At this point, they look to be most heavily concentrated in northern Florida and southern Georgia. Coverage should be greater than typical with afternoon sea breeze thunderstorms.

A second area of storm enhancement will occur along the foothills of the Appalachians in northern Alabama, northern Georgia, and along the Tennessee-Carolina border. Those storms should cook up later in the afternoon. Atlanta, Huntsville, and Birmingham could pick up a spot storm.

Elsewhere across the Southeast, a few other pop-up afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Coverage will also increase closer to Interstate 10 in Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

Highs outside any storms should peak in the upper 80s or lower 90s, with a few mid-90s possible in South Florida.

Great Lakes and Midwest



A look at high temperatures on Saturday, July 4 simulated by the European model. (WeatherBell)

Upper 80s to near 90 are forecast for highs on Saturday for most, though lower 90s are likely over Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and southern parts of Wisconsin. The lake shores could be two or three degrees cooler as weak breezes kick in during the afternoon. Even the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see some lower 90s, well above average for this time of year.

Wall to wall sunshine is expected, save for a low risk of a spot afternoon shower or thundershower over the Upper Midwest, including parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Highs will once again peak in the lower 90s across most of the Midwest on Sunday, with a few mid-90s possible in Illinois and Indiana.

Plains



The European model simulates where atmospheric parameters may favor a few storms on Saturday evening, July 4. (WeatherBell)

Highs on Saturday may nick the triple digits in parts of West Texas and the Hill Country, with 90s closer to the coast. Across the Southern and Central Plains from Oklahoma to Nebraska, 90s are possible to the west, with upper 80s east.

Very warm weather is possible in western parts of the Dakotas as well, with lower to mid-90s possible in some spots. Temperatures in the 80s are likely east of the Missouri River.

[Like walking on a cloud: Spectacular hail fog creates mesmerizing scene in South Dakota]

Conditions will be ripe to support a few late day thunderstorms on the High Plains anywhere between the Dakotas and the Texas Panhandle and Concho Valley. That includes western Nebraska, Kansas, and parts of Oklahoma. It looks like two or three storm clusters may develop by evening, lasting into the overnight with some gusty winds.

Even if your local fireworks were canceled due to covid-19, you can still enjoy the atmosphere’s fireworks.

Intermountain West

Mostly tranquil weather should accompany the holiday weekend.

In southern areas, 90s are likely for many of the valley locations on Saturday and Sunday. Parts of southern Nevada and southern Arizona could top out in the 100 to 110 degree range on both weekend days.

Any rain chances in the Desert Southwest are very low thanks to a continued delayed start to the monsoon.

To the north, 80s will be most common, though a few 90s may pop up. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible over Idaho and Montana during the weekend, but a washout is not anticipated. Thunderstorms could also bubble up over the Laramie Range of southeast Wyoming and areas along the Palmer Divide in Colorado.

West Coast

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers & cool temps continue for WED & THU. A little more 🌞& warmer temps on FRI. #July4th weekend looks sunny & dry, with highs near to above normal. #wawx pic.twitter.com/7vwpkb9ljH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 1, 2020

Hot weather is expected in California’s Central Valley over the weekend, with 90s likely. Sacramento could hit 96 or 97 degrees both weekend days.

Closer to the coast, the weather should be more comfortable. After several days in the 60s, San Francisco could climb into the mid-70s both weekend days.

No weather concerns will exist whatsoever, with the National Weather Service not forecasting any rain.

Oregon should be pleasant too, though onshore flow should keep western areas a bit cooler. Mid-80s are possible east, with closer to 80 likely near the coast.

Similar temperatures are expected in Washington, with mid-70s in Seattle.