We had something of a reprieve today. Although you might call it a reprieve in need of an asterisk, since temperatures a bit below 90 (for the first time in six days) were accompanied by higher humidity than recently seen. There have been a few showers and a couple storms in the area today that’ll die off heading into tonight. Tomorrow is sunnier and hotter.

Through Tonight: A shower or storm could continue through about an hour after dark. Many spots won’t see anything as activity remains isolated. Lows fall mainly to the upper 60s and lower 70s, with perhaps some mid-60s mixed in. Patchy fog could develop in a few spots late as winds calm.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny and that helps temperatures nudge back upward somewhat. Highs are within a few degrees of 90. There’s a very slight chance of a late-day shower or storm, but I think the closest that gets is about northeast Maryland. Humidity is on the moderate side as winds from the north blow around 10 mph.



Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Grass, tree, and weed pollen are all low.

Super hot: Friday could feature temperatures of 95 or above. It would be the first time this year, if so. Washington continues to run behind the year-to-date average of three on this count. It’s the first time since 2013 that the city has made it this deep into the year with no such days. Our hottest so far? 93, on both June 3 and June 27.



Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s Friday.

