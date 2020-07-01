

Partly sunny skies over the Key Bridge on June 4. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr) (Jeanne McVey)

Summer for Washington started on the hot side in June, but it wasn’t super-hot yet. In fact, the month boasted many sunny, pleasant days without excessive amounts of humidity making up, in part, for a mucky spring.

Even so, there was just enough heat to push the average temperature to 77 degrees, 1.8 degrees above the 30-year average.

Washington’s highest temperature last month was only 93 degrees, but it hit at least 90 degrees on nine days, including the last five of the month. Seven days, mostly in the first half of the month, offered refreshing highs in the 70s.

The 3.51 inches of rain was 0.27 inches below the 30-year average. While Washington received slightly below normal rainfall, large parts of the region saw much above normal amounts; totals depended heavily on where heavy thunderstorms tracked. Damascus in upper Montgomery County was hit by heavy storms repeatedly. It received 7 inches, twice as much as Washington according to cooperative weather observer Robert Leffler.

In general, locations north of Washington received substantially more rain than areas to the south.



Total June precipitation in 2020. (National Weather Service)

Looking at the entire Washington history of weather records, dating to back to 1871, June 2020 ranked as the 17th hottest and 84th driest.

The conditions in Washington fit into a national pattern that was also hotter than normal.



June 2020 was hot for much of the U.S. (NOAA/For The Washington Post)

This pattern is expected to continue into July, and potentially strengthen, both locally and nationally.

Extremes

In terms of June extremes, it was not a severe month with no records for heat or cold set in Washington. Here are the ranges of June 2020 weather in Washington:



Hottest heat was only in the low 90s (NOAA/For The Washington Post)

While no temperature records were set in Washington, Dulles reported two and Baltimore one:

June 3 delivered a record high temperature to Dulles of 95 degrees, which broke the 89 degree record from 2010 and 1980.

June 4 was another record high at Dulles with a high of 91 besting the 90 record from 1973.

June 4 produced a record deluge in Baltimore with 2.18 inches of rain besting the 1.26 inches from 1891.

Year to date

With 2020 now halfway finished, the weather has been tracking slightly cooler and slightly drier than 2019 but substantially warmer-than-normal.

Here’s is where 2020′s average temperature and total precipitation ranks relative to the last decade:



2020 is 4th hottest of decade (NOAA/For The Washington Post)



(For The Washington Post)

Reviewing our forecast for June

Back on Friday May 29, we made the following prediction for June 2020:

After a cooler-than-normal middle to late spring, Washington is poised to flip to a hotter-than-average weather pattern. Key changes in the jet stream pattern will send summer heat first to the nation’s midsection before extending to the East Coast at times in the weeks ahead. As a result, we predict June will bring above average temperatures, by 1 to 2 degrees, and rainfall 0.5 to 1.5 inches below average. https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2020/05/29/dc-june-weather-outlook-2020/

We correctly predicted the hotter and drier than average month, although a little more rain fell than we anticipated. Overall, we’d grade our June forecast an A-.

Jason Samenow contributed to this article.